The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fourth report of a police impersonator.
The most recent sighting is from a 60-year-old Augusta County man. He said on Sunday, at about 6:30 p.m., he was in the area of the Grand Caverns in Grottoes near Route 340. A dark blue car rode up on his bumper and initiated red and blue lights coming from its “grill area.”
When the man pulled into a gas station, the car quickly kept going by him and turned on Weyers Cave Road. The man said the car could possibly be a two door Honda Accord. The driver looked to be a white man in his 20s.
The man wasn’t suspicious of the event until hearing about reports of a police impersonator.
Two similar incidents occurred on Eastside Highway recently. A third incident happened in near Staunton on Spring Hill Road.
In an earlier News Virginian story, Maj. Brian Jenkins of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said the events are similar, but could not yet say they’re connected.
“If you see an unmarked car and are uncertain call 911 and they can see if there is a legitimate traffic spot and [dispatch] can keep the caller online to vector officers to the scene,” Jenkins said.