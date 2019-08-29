VERONA — Putting together Augusta County’s new working solar committee hit a bit of a snag this week, although the Board of Supervisors made several appointments to the panel Wednesday night.
Supervisors, during their Aug. 14 meeting, heard from senior planner Leslie Tate, who outlined a proposed timeline for creating the committee and process for considering amendments to the Augusta County comprehensive plan. The board directed staff to consider revising the comprehensive plan to include utility-scale solar projects following a decision in May to deny a special-use permit for what would have been the county’s first solar farm.
The timeline called for having a committee in place by Wednesday, but a decision had yet to be made on all appointments in three districts — Beverley Manor, North River and South River — as of this week’s meeting.
Perspective nominations for Beverley Manor, represented on the board by Supervisor Butch Wells, became a point of contention during the supervisors’ meeting as several residents complained about what they said was a lack of representation. Residents also voiced concern that members of the same family might be appointed and people outside Beverley Manor had been floated as nominees.
Several residents, while saying they weren’t campaigning for a nomination, said there should be no lack of potential committee members. They said many residents of the district had both an interest and qualifications to be selected to the committee.
“I just want you to know there are people out there” willing to serve, said Michael Moneymaker of Stuarts Draft. “I think we need representation.”
“I would never come here and say that two related individuals should be on the same committee, it would seem like it was stacking the deck,” he said, adding that he wasn’t necessarily questioning anyone’s qualifications. “I know some of those nominees personally ... it’s just a matter of, to my knowledge, they’re not in the Beverley Manor District and I think we need representation.”
Board Chairman Gerald Garner and the other supervisors did not discuss the committee’s makeup before the panel recessed into a closed session, other than to say there had been no final decisions on every nomination at that point.
The board appointed committee members after returning to an open session, according to the county. The board cited the commission appointments as a personnel-related matter for going into a closed session.
On Thursday, the county released the names of committee members appointed by the board and the districts they will represent: Middle River, Ed Long and Danny Shreckhise; Pastures, Eric Obaugh and Jack Wilson; Wayne, Jeff Gentry and Mike Rose; Riverheads, Bobby Eavers and Patsy Earhart; South River, Stan Sikorski.
Supervisor Mike Shull, who represents Riverheads, is the board liaison to the committee.
Augusta County’s comprehensive plan, last updated in 2014-15, does not specifically address utility-scale solar projects, although it does include sections on power plants.
In 2018, Augusta Solar LLC proposed building a 125-megawatt solar farm on multiple parcels, installing solar panels on about 1,000 acres, as initially planned, in Stuarts Draft and Lyndhurst. The zoning ordinance was amended to add solar farms as an appropriate use in agriculture zoning following Augusta Solar’s proposal to the county.
After months of discussion and community meetings, the Augusta County Planning Commission determined in a 5-2 vote on Feb. 12 that the proposal complied, in all or in part, with the comprehensive plan.
Supervisors, however, voted 4-3 on May 22 to deny Augusta Solar the required special-use permit allowing the solar farm to be built. In denying the request, the board’s majority cited what they said was the project’s incompatibility with the comp plan.
Augusta Solar and 19 landowners appealed the supervisors’ decision to Augusta County Circuit Court on June 21. No court action in the case has yet taken place.
The comp plan, a blueprint used to guide planning decisions, designates much of the land where the proposed solar farm would have been located for future commercial and industrial development.
As presented by Tate on Aug. 14, county staff recommends that supervisors meet in a joint work session with the Augusta County Planning Commission to discuss solar in late September or in early October as part of the process for amending the comp plan.
Based on that timeline, Tate said, staff could be ready to brief supervisors by Oct. 21 on what recommendations had been made and requests from the public. Once recommendations for amending the comp plan have been arrived at, public hearings on the proposals would be held in November by both the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors before any changes would be voted on and made by the county.
Also on Wednesday, Tate said a survey asking residents how they would like to see solar and renewable-energy projects developed was ready to be posted online and made available at locations around the county.
The survey will be available online at www.co.augusta.va.us, while hard copy versions also will be found in Augusta County libraries and at the Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. Public input is expected to help guide staff and the supervisors while considering amendments.
Survey questions include ones on setback considerations, such as the appropriate distance solar panels should be installed from adjacent properties, whether there should be a maximum size of a project or limited by acreage and if such projects should not allowed near conservation easements, prime farmland or cultural, historic and scenic sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.