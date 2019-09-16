The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of theft and arson. Several cars were reported stolen and on fire throughout the weekend in Augusta County near Waynesboro and Staunton.
On Saturday at about noon, deputies went to the 3900 block of Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton, for a car fire. It was a 1987 Pontiac that was stolen from Staunton. A 2002 Subaru Legacy was stolen from the scene.
On Sunday at about 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched for another car fire — this time at the 900 of Kiddsville Road, Waynesboro. They found the stolen Subaru burned beyond repair. Here, they also found a Chevrolet HHR that was stolen from Miller Road, Waynesboro.
A white 2000 Chevrolet Blazer with Virginia registration VZN9096, was stolen from the scene. It has not been recovered.
A witness saw an older green Dodge Dakota with a white passenger door in the area of the Kiddsville Road crime scene. About 15 minutes before the fire, the same witness saw a man driving a maroon car onto the property on Kiddsville Road and then saw a white blazer leaving quickly.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chad Marshall at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
