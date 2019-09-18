Do you have any photos, letters or documents from World War I or World War II? The Augusta County Library in Fishersville will host scanning days on Friday and Saturday for a special project, “Profiles of Honor.”
The Augusta County Library invites community members to bring photos, letters and documents from World War I and World War II to be scanned for an archival project entitled “Profiles of Honor.”
“Profiles of Honor” is a partnership between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia WWI and WWII Commemoration Commission. All materials that are scanned will be preserved and made publicly accessible in the Library of Virginia’s archives.
The two scanning days and times are: Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
They will scan documents, photos or letters from either World War.
The library is at 1759 Jefferson Highway and may be reached at (540) 885-3961. For more information about the “Profiles of Honor” scanning program, visit virginiawwiandwwii.org/scanning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.