The Augusta County Library invites community members to bring photos, letters and documents from World War I and World War II to be scanned for an archival project entitled “Profiles of Honor.”

“Profiles of Honor” is a partnership between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia WWI and WWII Commemoration Commission. All materials that are scanned will be preserved and made publicly accessible in the Library of Virginia’s archives.

The two scanning days and times are: Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

They will scan documents, photos or letters from either World War.

The library is at 1759 Jefferson Highway and may be reached at (540) 885-3961. For more information about the “Profiles of Honor” scanning program, visit virginiawwiandwwii.org/scanning.

