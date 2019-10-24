VERONA — A constant aggravation that can’t be escaped is how Augusta County residents described a Swoope vineyard’s use of air cannons to the board of supervisors at a public hearing Wednesday night.
Board members heard from a dozen residents at a public hearing held to discuss a proposed amendment to the current noise control ordinance. The amendment as proposed by the ordinance committee would prohibit in all zoning districts “air cannons, carbide cannons or other loud explosive devices” designed to produce high intensity sound percussions to repel birds.
“They’re going off multiple times a day, all day long, multiple times a minute,” said Leah Rhodes, who lives on a neighboring property to Little North Mountain Vineyard who uses cannons. “It’s very disruptive. We couldn’t go outside. I dreaded going home because I knew that this was going to be happening. It has greatly impacted our quality of life. Our next option is to move, but how are we going to sell property that’s next to something like this?”
The vineyard started using the cannons for the first time this year after a third of their crop was damaged, said James Simmons, an employee of Little North Mountain Vineyard. The vineyard had five cannons in use beginning Aug. 2 and running for five weeks from sunrise to sunset, with the exception of one that ran for eight weeks, Simmons said. The cannons are set to go off every minute, but cannot be set off all at the same time, he said.
Without the cannons, Simmons said the vineyard suffered 40,000 pounds of loss. This year, they only suffered 500 pounds of loss, he said.
Swoope resident Dwight Wood told supervisors he calculated 12 bursts a minute from the vineyard.
“I represent 40 residents of Swoope that have been affected by the use of these cannons,” Wood said. “Our peace and love for this Swoope community were destroyed within three months.”
Clay Trainum, owner of Autumn Olive Farms located in the Wayne district, and his son, Luke, said the cannons are essential to their operation — and a total ban would impact them greatly.
“We were faced with a situation where we had a massive invasive species with few tools to manage. As a farm, we only have a few tools to begin with,” Luke Trainum said. “Poison and killing animals being the last two we possibly want to use. When you’re faced with only a few options, you want to use something that’s not lethal if possible because I can tell you our neighbors would have been a lot more unhappy if they had thousands of starlings dying in their yard.”
The farm’s losses were more than $25,000 before the cannons, Clay Trainum said.
“At that point, this is significant economic loss and this is a non-lethal product,” he said. “Our losses were ended with the introduction and the effective use of those devices.”
“This is a farming county. It’s what built our county,” Luke Trainum added. “The total ban and removal of the most economical, non-lethal and safest tool for us to use is a major issue because it leaves us with no option other than poison and no option that’s as economically sound.”
Following the public hearing, the board motioned to table the matter — which chairman Gerald Garber clarified was not an attempt to “sweep this under the rug.”
The motion to table passed 6-1 with Pastures supervisor Pam Carter, whose district includes Swoope, voting against. The proposed amendment will be sent back to the ordinance committee.
