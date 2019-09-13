Augusta Expo in Fishersville announced Friday it will be hosting an equine fair.
The Shenandoah Valley Equine Fair, which organizers hope will become an annual event, will be Nov. 14–16.
"The Equine industry is rapidly growing in our region and at Augusta Expo we want to help support and encourage it’s growth by providing our community with a modest, safe, friendly, professional, affordable and easily accessible equine and livestock facility," Gammon C. Cross, the new General Manager at Augusta Expo, said in a press release. "This event will also insure that our area youth clubs such as 4H, FFA, Market Animal Show and Pony Clubs continue to grow by providing them with a venue to conduct their activities at no charge."
The event will include a three-day vendor show with clinicians, demonstrations, breed parades, a kids activity area with petting zoo, lots of shopping, and nightly entertainment.
The first day is free for any youth and their accompanying adult and will be packed with educational activities, speakers from Virginia Tech, demonstrations from all the local youth clubs, civil war reenactments, trailer safety demos and more.
“This is a very exciting opportunity for Augusta Expo to truly make a significant impact in the support we can provide our local area youth involved in agricultural programs," Cross said.
Tickets may be purchased on www.ValleyEquineFair.com.
