FISHERSVILLE—Twenty-five years ago this month a brand new hospital opened its doors in the middle of what had been a cornfield just a few years earlier. The launch of the new hospital in September of 1994, marked the end of two beloved local hospitals – Waynesboro Community Hospital and King’s Daughters’ Hospital. But the heartbeat of those two hospitals continues on at Augusta Health, now celebrating its 25th birthday.
On Sunday, Augusta Health threw a party for the community to celebrate 25 years of serving the area with the theme of “25 Years Together, We’re Stronger.” Starting with a 2.5 mile race/walk just before noon, the celebration went on all afternoon on the parking lot and in the field behind the Augusta Health Fitness Center. The celebration included music, activities for children, food trucks and information booths by many of the hospital’s emergency services and health partners.
“Today marks a great milestone — twenty-five years on this beautiful campus that was once a cornfield,” said Augusta Health President and CEO Mary Mannix shortly before she cut a giant anniversary cake. “We are one of the five remaining local, independent hospitals in the Commonwealth. Today was a way to thank our community for standing by us for 25 years. We celebrate the community to which we are accountable. Our mission is the health and well-being of our community.”
Sunday’s festivities were the capstone of a year’s worth of celebratory events, Mannix said, noting that the planning for the day’s activities was months in the making. On hand to take part in the celebration was Director of Outpatient Specialty Services Sylvia Bailey.
Bailey, who has been at Augusta Health for nine years, noted how proud she was to work for one of the top 50 hospitals in the country and one that was still a non-profit, community-oriented facility. But Bailey’s connections to the hospital go much deeper – her father’s company printed up the blueprints for the hospital, and she and her father delivered them to the jobsite right where the hospital now stands.
“I was home from graduate school and my father said: ‘Take a ride with me and help me deliver these blueprints,’” she said. “I just remember coming here with an armful of blueprints and there was nothing here but a field.”
Many of the hospital’s employees, friends and families were on hand to enjoy the day and show pride for their workplace.
Director of Fitness and Health Steph Mims watched as her two children, Derek and Aniya Mims, dressed up and had their photos taken in the photo booth.
“Augusta Health is a great place to work,” she said. “I left a huge system specifically to come here and work.”
Antonya Hall, the Augusta Health production manager in nutrition, brought her five-year-old, Ahriya Hall, for a tour of the Allegheny Mountain Farm at Augusta Health. The 1.1 acre organic farm provides some of the fresh produce for the patients and the cafeteria at the hospital. A weekly farm stand in the hospital atrium during the summer months is also available.
“The farm is a good thing that not a lot of hospitals have,” Hall said. “It is truly a farm-to-table operation.”
One of the most popular attractions all afternoon was the bright yellow AirCare5 helicopter. The flight nurses spent much of their time letting interested kids scramble in and out of the medical helicopter.
Amanda Widner, an LPN at Augusta Health for 15 years, had trouble pulling her seven-year-old son Easton away from the helicopter as he asked question after question of the flight nurses.
“Augusta Health is a great asset to our community,” Widner said while her son was busy exploring the helicopter.
As for the PH1 helicopter, Flight Nurse Molly Karabinus noted that Augusta Health was an important partner with the medical flight team based out of the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.
“It is just a 12-minute flight from Augusta Health to UVa.,” she said.
Many other Augusta Health partners were on hand Sunday, including a group from Promotores de Salud, a health education group for the area’s Hispanic population. Based in Waynesboro and part of the South River Science Team that looks at mercury contamination issues in the South River, the team members were handing out health advisory warnings about eating fish from the South River.
“Augusta Health collaborates with us to provide speakers about various health subjects,” said Liliana Penalver, Promotores de Salud Coordinator for the area.
Although some, like the Promotores group, came with a specific mission in mind for the day’s activities, others just came to have fun. Such was the case with Asher Lindeman, 4, who was being watched by his father, Joe, as he slid down the ramp of the giant inflatable fire engine, which seemed a fitting way to spend a Sunday afternoon because both Asher and his baby brother were born at Augusta Health.
Perhaps in 25 years, young Asher will bring his children to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the hospital that “grew” out of a cornfield and has turned into one of the best community medical facilities in the nation.
