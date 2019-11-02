John Avoli is no stranger to local politics.
The former high school principal served on Staunton’s city council for 16 years, 14 of which were as Staunton’s mayor. Avoli recalls his time on city council as a revolution.
“Beginning in about 1992, the downtown area was transformed into what it is today. Infrastructure was a really big time for us. When you take care of your community, it enhances the lives of your services,” Avoli said. “Local government is about getting stuff done, cooperation and collaboration. You do things that are good for people, and I was proud to be the cheerleader for the community.”
Avoli, R-Staunton, is now hoping to take his local government experience to the state level in the race for Virginia’s 20th House of Delegates. The 20th district consists of parts of Augusta and Nelson counties, Highland County, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro.
The “American dream” is what it’s been about for John Avoli since coming to the U.S. from Italy nearly 60 years ago. With just a few possessions and a bag “full of hope,” Avoli has always wanted to give back to his community — sparking his state run.
“At this point in my life, I want to give back again to my community,” Avoli, 68, said. “I firmly believe that every citizen of the United States, whether you’re in Virginia or not, needs to give something to the community. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing — to help people and assist people and do good things.”
Avoli, who has self-imposed a six-year term on himself if elected, bested fellow Republican Dave Bourne in the primary for the nomination.
On the issues, Avoli advocates for expanded broadband coverage, pro-life legislation and supports the second amendment.
“Broadband is a necessity. Imagine school children trying to do things at home without broadband access,” he said. “Broadband is very, very important. If you look at some of these areas for economic development, how can you operate today without broadband? It’s almost impossible.”
He said he’s pro-life because of his faith.
“Morally, for me, as a Christian the abortion of human life is something that’s dear to my heart. I just can’t support it,” Avoli added. “However, there are extreme cases including rape and incest that’s a whole different ballgame completely.”
As an NRA member, Avoli said he would champion for “common sense” gun legislation while supporting the second amendment.
“Even with the Second Amendment, let’s use common sense on some of these things,” Avoli said. “You need background checks, but to think that were going to go to Augusta County or Highland County or Nelson County and eliminate people’s guns — I can’t imagine.”
As a former educator, Avoli also advocates for better teacher pay and more vocational training.
“The younger you can help children, the better off they’re going to be. Education, vocational, career and technical — I hear it over and over again. We want our schools to be the best,” Avoli said. “I’m also very much of an advocate coming from where I’ve come from for teacher pay. We’re behind the ball.”
Avoli, whose late brother was a firefighter, also hopes to support legislation for increases in pay and new equipment for first responders, police and firefighters.
Just days away from Election Day, Avoli is hoping to complete his quintessential “American dream” by representing the 20th district.
“I’m applying for a job, and that job is delegate to the 20th district,” he said. “Anytime you apply for a job, you present your resume and you have it there. I’ve been able to get things done in terms of what I did when I was mayor of the city of Staunton.”
