As the Shenandoah Valley’s fall foliage emerges in all its fiery glory, scholars and practitioners of William Shakespeare from around the world are gathered in Staunton for five days of keynote speakers, play performances, paper presentations, workshops, networking opportunities, colloquies and socializing with fellow Shakespeareans as they celebrate and explore the legendary playwright. Seven countries were represented among the 183 registered attendees at the tenth biennial Blackfriars Conference.
Blackfriars Conference is a unique experience compared to many standard conferences professionals attend. Rather than being divided into multiple workshops and sessions that attendees must pick and choose from, everything at Blackfriars happens in one location where every single individuals can be involved. While everyone hears the same things, each individual receives a slightly different message or interpretation of what they hear. This facilitates excellent conversation, the pitching of ideas, presents new ways of thinking and fosters a sense of community, said Sarah Enloe, director of education with American Shakespeare Center.
“This is a chance for scholars to get in a room together, and to hear the work of their colleagues, which then feeds their work,” she said.
An additional uniqueness of this event is the way it brings both scholars and practitioners, such as actors, of Shakespeare together. The ability of practitioners and scholars to collaborate and network provides valuable new perspectives and ideas that keep the love and study of Shakespeare fresh.
What keeps Shakespeare continually impactful and relevant in the modern world?
“Shakespeare looked at a lot of things that we’re still dealing with today that are timeless,” said Liz Bernardo-Stewart, sales manager for Blackfriars Playhouse and a Shakespeare aficionado. “He looks at politics, he looks at power, he looks at all of these things that we still deal with today.”
“Shakespeare seems to know us,” said Dr. Ralph Alan Cohen, co-founder of ASC, the director of mission, and widely respected Shakespeare scholar. “It’s this ability to permeate us. He seems to know what we think; how we act when we don’t talk, when we do talk; when we talk badly; when we’re awkward.”
Although Shakespeare had the ability to get in the head of any character he created, Cohen added, he left much room for interpretation to actors.
“He lets actors finish things. He lets us in,” Cohen said.
Most conference-goers agree that Shakespeare creates a global community due to his deeply real portrayal of the human experience. Across cultures and languages, human experience and life themes connect individuals from all over the world, because those experiences are universal and timeless.
“Everyone understands love, everyone understands heartbreak, everyone understands tragedy and ambition, and goals and challenges, so those are things that, regardless of what language you speak, or what language you hear it in, you understand it,” said Catherine Fannin Peel, international, education and development executive with Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.
Peel recounted an experience she had while traveling in Russia that exemplifies the global understanding of the themes Shakespeare wrote about.
Between her taxi driver’s broken English and Peel’s “terrible Russian,” she explained to her taxi driver that she was in Russia because of Shakespeare.
“He starts, in English, giving me Shakespeare speeches, and telling me about how when he was a child and communism was still very much present, it was going to see a Shakespeare production that he felt was the freest expression of what people were feeling,” Peel said. “It was about English history, and yet he was watching it and seeing the relevance of Russia.”
Blackfriars Conference benefits not only conference attendees, but the entire city of Staunton and its economy. Guests are encouraged to explore the city, and dine and shop locally during their stay.
“We love the opportunity to connect visiting scholars and practitioners with the rest of Staunton,” said Amy Wratchford, managing director of American Shakespeare Center. “Downtown Staunton is our home and its vibrancy is a key contributor to our success. Watching conference-goers discover all that downtown has to offer is a joy.”
The conference will continue through Sunday. Members of the public can purchase one-day tickets at Blackfriars Playhouse if they wish to share the experience.
