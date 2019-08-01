VERONA — After it was over, Aaron Tammi said he wasn’t surprised by the Board of Zoning Appeals’ unanimous vote that the county was correct in giving Flow Alkaline Spring Water the OK to begin taking water from Seawright Springs.
That doesn’t mean he was happy with the decision or in the process that preceded Wednesday afternoon’s vote.
“I had a feeling their hands were tied,” Tammi said outside the board room of the Augusta County Government Center. “The county has still not worked for the residents. ... The burden continues to be put on the residents.”
The board, which moments earlier echoed his sentiments, voted 4-0 in support of Zoning Administrator Sandy Bunch’s decision in December that Flow, an Ontario, Canada-based company, could begin operations at the spring without need of a special-use permit.
Before and after making their decision, though, board members expressed their disappointment in how the project was kept under wraps as the state was in talks with Flow to bring it to Virginia. As part of that confidential process, county officials say if anyone other than the governor disclosed any information about the proposal, state funds to make the project possible would have been lost.
But, that in turn meant neighboring property owners’ concerns could not be addressed until after the project was ready to start.
“We are all disappointed with a lack of transparency on the part of the state and county government, especially state government,” said BZA member Steven Shreckhise.
Shreckhise and other members of the board, however, said after listening to the advice of legal counsel, there appeared to be little they could do but vote to uphold Bunch’s decision to allow the water project without further need of a new special-use permit.
Bunch’s decision essentially had been kept out of the public’s view until after the company, with the state and county’s help, secured the property and began setting up business.
Tammi, who helps manage his father Leo’s 120-acre Shamoka Run Sheep Farm on Burke’s Mill Road, was one of the first neighbors of the Seawright Springs property to approach the county in April about what was then just a rumor of a water packaging proposal. In the following weeks, the neighbors formed a group, Friends of Seawright Springs, which began ramping up their opposition to Flow’s operation.
Having met with little success in slowing the water-hauling operation at the Mount Sidney-area springs, Friends of Seawright Springs appealed to the BZA. The group argued that Flow’s operation is substantially different than earlier ones that operated intermittently on a 1996 permit issued by the county.
The group further contends the new operation is essentially “water mining,” which isn’t simply drawing water from the springs. That, they argued, meant Bunch erred in her conclusion Flow could draw water from the site as a vested right.
On July 3, the board listened to at times contradictory legal arguments from County Attorney James Benkahla and Flow legal counsel in support of Bunch’s decision and attorney Michael Sharp of the Harrisonburg firm of BotkinRose representing the neighbors.
Following the three-hour hearing in July, Michael Lockaby, counsel for the BZA, left open the possibility the board might be able to modify the permit rather than voting to support the county’s approval or to ruling a special-use permit should have been required. That possibility seemed to be quashed, according to the board on Wednesday.
Legally, one point of contention is whether the county could force the company to cease its operation after Flow had made a substantial investment in the project based on the administrator’s determination it was legal to do so even if her decision had been wrong.
During the public hearing, Flow also argued the clock began ticking for an appeal on Dec. 4, when Bunch issued a letter to its legal counsel saying that the landowner could continue to take water from the springs based on the conditions of the 1996 special-use permit.
While the code calls for a 30-day deadline to appeal such zoning decisions, Friends of Seawright Springs didn’t file its appeal with the BZA until May 28, more than four months later.
On Wednesday, Lockaby said it was true someone going to the county could have asked for a copy of Bunch’s letter before the April 30 public announcement from the governor’s office that Flow was coming to Augusta County.
“It’s hard to ask for a copy you don’t know exists,” he noted.
Following the board’s vote, Flow Beverages issued a statement applauding the decision and vowing to protect the water resource at the springs.
“As our CEO and Founder, Nicholas Reichenbach, has said, we are so happy to be in the great Commonwealth of Virginia in Augusta County, and take pride in being good neighbors and environmental stewards,” the statement reads. “We manage our resources to ensure we only use a small fraction of the abundant water that nature provides, and we don’t interrupt the natural flow of spring water through the environment.”
Flow also said the company has “rigorous water monitoring programs run by professional hydrologists. Flow’s usage is consistent with applicable laws and regulations, but also our deep respect and cherishment of the Earth’s water resources.”
Shaun Mooney, one of the property owners and member of Friends of Seawright Springs, said the group had been prepared to move forward in its fight against the operation, but had no comment whether that entails litigation.
Robin Hawks, another member, said it was “very disappointing that the county made a series of poor decisions … yet the citizens must suffer the consequences.”