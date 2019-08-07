WEYERS CAVE — Blue Ridge Community College has opened the doors to the Biosciences Center, a $22 million project that took more than a year to complete. The center, on the Weyers Cave campus, will be used to teach classes in nursing, health care, biology and other fields.
On Tuesday, BRCC held a ribbon-cutting and open house, including tours of the new building. Sixth District U.S. Rep. Ben Cline was joined by central Valley lawmakers state Sen. Mark Obenshain and Dels. Steve Landes and Tony Wilt in marking the center’s opening.
John Downey, BRCC president, said in a statement that he hoped the new building would be an economic development driver for the Shenandoah Valley and add to the “campus that is impactful in this community.”
SFCS Architects, a Louisville, Kentucky-based firm with an office in Roanoke, designed the building. SFCS COO Allen Hale said the time the architects, along with BRCC faculty and staff, spent with local business and industry, led to “the establishment of many of the components in the building.”
The Biosciences Center is a 40,166-square-foot facility with labs, classrooms, offices and collaborative spaces. Programs and classes will be held in nursing and health care, biology and microbiology, EMS and paramedic, and bioprocessing.
BRCC officials broke ground on the project on May 4, 2018. The nearly $22 million project grew from discussions with the college’s regional partners, including city and county economic developers, industry leaders and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.