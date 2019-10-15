Staunton resident Priscilla Jenkins’ life changed forever in the spring of 2009.
After a hitting practice with the Staunton Fast Pitch Girls’ League, where she co-coached a team of young girls, Jenkins noticed pain on her right side. At first, she thought that perhaps she injured a muscle during practice. After all, she had been using those muscles quite a bit. When the pain still persisted 10 days later, however, Jenkins had a feeling that something more was wrong.
“I come from a long line of breast cancer,” Jenkins said. “My great-grandmother had it; my grandmother had it; my mother had it.”
Knowing this history, Jenkins went to see her doctor. The doctor first prescribed an antibiotic for possible mastitis, even though Jenkins had not nursed for years. After finishing the antibiotic with no improvement, Jenkins insisted upon a mammogram.
The women who cared for her at Augusta Hospital were wonderful, Jenkins said.
“They do the hand holding, they do the caring, they talk you through it. Anything you need,” Jenkins said. “These women are phenomenal.”
The mammogram was completed, and Jenkins was asked to wait while the images were reviewed.
Finally, a woman came back to her and asked to take more pictures.
“At this point, I already knew what was going on,” Jenkins said.
After receiving more mammogram imaging and an ultrasound for a more in-depth look, Jenkins opened up to her caretakers about the history of breast cancer in her family.
“This does not scare me,” she said she told them. “Let’s just be productive, and let’s get what we need.”
They did get what they needed, and not long after, Jenkins received the call to schedule a biopsy and discuss options.
“[The cancer] was so large and in charge, I had a double biopsy done to see if all of it or some of it had anything that needed to be removed,” Jenkins said, describing what felt like a “king-size Twix bar” shoved into her breast.
“I’ll never forget it,” Jenkins said as she recalled getting a phone call from the hospital after her biopsy. “I pretty much knew. I just needed to know what kind.”
“Do you want the good news, or the bad news?” She remembers her doctor asking.
“I don’t care,” Jenkins told the doctor. “You take your pick.”
“The bad news is, you have breast cancer,” the doctor said. “The good news is, you have the best kind.”
Jenkins was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ breast cancer, meaning that the cancer was isolated within her breast and had not spread to her lymph nodes and the rest of her body.
Alhough her prognosis was hopeful, battling cancer is always an emotional, painful, long journey, Jenkins said. Thankfully, Jenkins had a dynamite team to help her through it: her husband, her best friend, and her doctor.
Jenkins also found support with two fellow breast cancer warriors. Jenkins and her friends, Tammy Meyers and Terry King, referred to themselves as the “Tatateers,” a play of words on the “Three Musketeers.”
“We leaned on each other, we were there for one another, we tried to build each other up and get through this journey together,” Jenkins said.
Sadly, Meyers lost her battle with breast cancer after a valiant fight. Jenkins said she is forever grateful to Meyers, and everyone who helped support her along the way.
This support system stayed by Jenkins’ side as she began taking the next steps in her journey toward healing.
Because the cancer had not spread to her lymph nodes, the doctor initially suggested removing the mass and leaving the rest of her breast intact with a lumpectomy, but Jenkins knew that she wanted a full mastectomy.
“Why take just a portion and have the rest there? For what?” she said. “I said, I would like a mastectomy and make sure it’s all cleaned out.”
The doctor agreed with Jenkins’ firm decision, and a full mastectomy was scheduled, to be followed by reconstructive surgery if the cancer was indeed isolated to the duct in her breast and not spreading.
The uncertainty of whether reconstruction would be possible afterward was unnerving, but with the help of her support team, her faith, and her tenacity, Jenkins entered surgery hoping for the best.
“I don’t know what I’m going to wake up to,” she said. “I was told if it didn’t go past that duct, then you’re going to wake up with a water bag in there for that reconstruction part. If I wake up with nothing, that means that it had to be removed and that we may need to either do some further surgery later, or start chemo, because it has started to travel.”
Jenkins’ husband refused to leave her during the operation until he began running a fever and experiencing cold symptoms. After a fast run to the doctor for treatment, he returned to finish seeing his wife through the surgery.
“People forget that it’s more than just a person going through the cancer,” Jenkins said.
It impacts the entire family.
When Jenkins woke up, she was relieved to hear the cancer was entirely removed and she could begin the reconstruction process.
Although it was long, her body healed, and she has been cancer-free ever since.
Jenkins is celebrating 10 years cancer free, but she has never forgotten her journey. Today, she only experiences mild discomfort on occasion. This reminder of her journey motivates her to continue to be an advocate for others battling breast cancer, encourage women everywhere to get mammograms and check-ups regularly, and reach out to work with those actively battling cancer.
“I reach out to as many people as I can,” she said. “I’ve actually helped several folks through hospice and end of life journey. I’ve also helped folks that have needed some TLC in their journey, and they’re perfectly fine now. It is a beautiful thing when I am honored enough to connect with someone else.”
Jenkins’ goal is to provide love, support and hope in whatever capacity someone battling cancer needs, turning an adverse experience into something good.
“I learn and grow from each person that I meet and I connect with,” she said. “It’s very fulfilling.”
Jenkins has two strong pieces of advice to emphasize to individuals everywhere, both for Breast Cancer Awareness month and year-round.
“First, if you have a doubt, get that mammogram,” Jenkins said. “Know your body, and advocate to get that mammogram done. Go for the 3D. More information is better than having 500 miniature kind of exams.”
Secondly, she said, have your team when you go to speak with a doctor about your diagnosis.
“When you are talking to a doctor, you are only going to listen to maybe 3% of what he said, and the rest gets lost in emotions,” she said.
Having other team members can help you remember what the medical professional say, and help as the rest of the journey is planned out.
“Early detection is the key,” Jenkins said. “You’re increasing your chances of survival through early detection.”
Do not be afraid to ask your doctor lots of questions, she added.
“They know best in their field, but they don’t know you best,” she said. “If you are there, and you have questions, ask.”
“She’s just a very nurturing, very caring person who advocates for people everywhere,” said Chris Lassiter, who works with Jenkins at the Staunton YMCA, where Jenkins established a girls’ volleyball league with the help of a dear friend named Bruce Blair. “She’s just a great advocate for all things good in our community.”
Jenkins hopes that by sharing her story, she can help others remember to keep an eye on their health, promote early detection when possible, and be an encouragement to those who are battling cancer of any kind.
