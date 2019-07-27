Starting next month, passengers who take the bus connecting Waynesboro, Fishersville and Staunton will see changes in the route. Long-term solutions to enhance the reliability of BRITE Transit System’s 250 Connector, however, remain in the planning stages.
Beginning Aug. 5, the BRITE’s 250 Connector will revise three service stops in Staunton, according to the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission.
The 250 Connector route, in addition to linking Waynesboro and Staunton, provides bus service to Augusta Health, Wilson Workforce & Rehabilitation Center and the Augusta County Library in the Fishersville area.
The planning district commission, in a Thursday news release, said route changes include:
The 250 Connector will access the Staunton Mall from Greenville Avenue, no longer traveling Barterbrook Road.
The connector will travel into Staunton’s Statler Square on Saturdays, as it does now Monday through Friday.
Valley View Senior Apartments in Staunton will become a call stop, Monday through Saturday. Riders requiring service are asked to contact BRITE customer service at 943-9302 at least two hours before the desired pickup time. Bus drivers must be notified of requests for drop-off when boarding the bus.
The changes represent some immediate steps that planners hope will improve the 250 Connector route but more substantial revisions remain on the horizon.
In April, the planning district commission hosted a public meeting at the Waynesboro Public Library to gather input on how to improve service and reliability on the route, considered the backbone of the BRITE Transit System. In 2018, the system provided more than 102,000 trips, according to information from the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization.
BRITE’s buses, as part of a regional system, must run on time for riders to make connections with other routes, such as those that run to Blue Ridge Community College or serve nearby communities. Ideally, planners said, the 250 connector route should take an hour to complete, but may be delayed for a host of reasons, including weather and traffic backups.
The commission hired the national consulting firm of Kimley Horn to examine ways of reducing delays and speeding travel times along the route.
During the April meeting, planners said one alternative included breaking off a segment of the 250 connector serving the Staunton area to help streamline the service. A second alternative called for splitting the existing route roughly in half, with a bus connecting Waynesboro with Augusta Health in Fishersville before returning to the city, while another bus would do the same between Staunton and the hospital.
A key proposed change for Waynesboro, included in both alternatives, would move the city’s main hub from Walmart off Rosser Avenue to downtown. The hub is where riders transfer from the Waynesboro circulator route to the 250 connector.
The Walmart retail area would still be served regardless of changes to the hub site, planners said. The location of the hub will largely be up to the city, although a spot like Lumos Plaza or another area easily accessed by buses that is also a safe location for riders to wait will be chosen.
Once the transit system chooses an alternative, route changes likely will be phased in over time and riders will be given plenty of advanced notice, according to planning district staff. Information will be disseminated in various ways, from driver announcements, to social media and online posts, they said.
Devon Nicole Thompson, planning district transit coordinator, said Thursday that the two alternatives proposed in the Kimley Horn study, plus other possible route changes, have yet to be approved. Thompson said the BRITE Transit Advisory Committee will receive a final presentation on the route options during its Sept. 11 meeting.
Final approval will require an OK by the planning district commission.