Next week, the BRITE Bus' Stuarts Draft Link will extend service hours in the evenings.
According to an announcement from the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, the Stuarts Draft Link hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 6:50 a.m. to 6:43 p.m. The changes become effective Tuesday.
BRITE provides fixed-route and ADA-compliant paratransit service in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. Public transportation services are administered by the planning district commission, with operational recommendations provided by the BRITE Transit Advisory Committee.
The extended hours on the Stuarts Draft Link are part of efforts to improve transit service for riders, according to the announcement.
Earlier this summer, the planning district commission announced changes in the 250 Connector route, which, in addition to linking Waynesboro and Staunton, provides bus service to Augusta Health, Wilson Workforce & Rehabilitation Center and the Augusta County Library in the Fishersville area.
The connector now accesses the Staunton Mall from Greenville Avenue, no longer traveling Barterbrook Road; the connector also travels into Staunton’s Statler Square on Saturdays, as it has been doing Monday through Friday. Also, Valley View Senior Apartments in Staunton is now a call stop, Monday through Saturday. Riders requiring service are asked to contact BRITE customer service at 943-9302 at least two hours before the desired pickup time. Bus drivers must be notified of requests for drop-off when boarding the bus.
The changes represent some immediate steps that planners hope will improve the 250 Connector route.
In April, the planning district commission hosted a public meeting at the Waynesboro Public Library to gather input on how to improve service and reliability on the route, considered the backbone of the BRITE Transit System. In 2018, the system provided more than 102,000 trips, according to information from the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization.
BRITE’s buses, as part of a regional system, must run on time for riders to make connections with other routes, such as those that run to Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave or serve nearby communities. Ideally, planners said, the 250 connector route should take an hour to complete, but may be delayed for a host of reasons, including weather and traffic backups.
For more information about bus schedules and other questions, visit online at www.britebus.org or call 540-943-9302.