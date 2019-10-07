Creative Works Farm, home of Camp Love Inspire Give Hope Teach (LIGHT), is getting corny for a cause.
The nonprofit organization that reaches young people with special needs and at-risk youth, with the aid of dedicated volunteers, is running Skeeter’s Maze Adventure for the fifth year in a row at Creative Works Farm. The proceeds raised by the $5 entrance fee go directly toward campers participating in Camp LIGHT.
“The five dollars that it costs to get in pays for snacks for a kid at camp for an entire week,” said Kelly Truxell, development director for Camp LIGHT. “[Guests] are doing something fun, but they’re making a difference at the same time.”
The six-acre maze meanders through a thick corn field, leading participants to several different stations tucked away among the corn stalks where they come face to face with beloved characters from Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts, laugh at a corny joke, and learn fun facts about crops that grow in the region.
This year’s corn maze theme is the Great Pumpkin, based on Schulz’s Peanuts cartoon. Featuring familiar characters including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and Lucy, Sally, Peppermint Patty, Marcie, and other classic Peanuts characters, guests can help welcome the Great Pumpkin while enjoying the outdoors and learning.
Camp LIGHT has been operating its summer day camp since 2014, and the corn maze since 2015. Starting with only 25 campers their first year, the day camp program has grown to almost 200 participants, Truxell said. Proceeds from seasonal activities like the corn maze sponsor this service for special needs and at-risk youth who find hope and belonging at Camp LIGHT.
“The goal is to make kids feel welcomed, and accepting of who they are, and not defined by their diagnosis but also not held back because of it,” Truxell said.
Camp LIGHT reaches many youth in profound ways.
“We had one [parent] last year who said that her son couldn’t stop talking about camp,” Truxell said. “He loved it so much, and it was the first place he felt that he really belonged.”
Other children find courage and self-confidence through Camp LIGHT.
One participant had been homeschooled for years because of diagnoses and struggles with anxiety, Truxell said.
“By coming here, he got new tools that helped him cope with different things and allowed him to be in public school. He is an honor roll student now.”
Camp LIGHT offers more than just a corn maze this fall. Pumpkins of all sizes are available for sale. A variety of games, such as corn hole, are set up on the lawn.
On weekdays, schools may schedule field trips to the corn maze. Students come from schools within a forty-mile radius, Truxell said, including from Waynesboro and Staunton Public Schools, Rockingham and Augusta County schools, and Charlottesville.
Truxell estimates having a few thousand public visitors enjoy the corn maze by the time it closes, in addition to the numerous students who come for field trips. She, volunteers and staff involved with Camp LIGHT’s mission are extremely thankful for the support they receive.
Camp LIGHT is always developing its facility to help greater numbers of young people. The camp’s current priority is getting a septic system to provide flushing toilets instead of porta-potties, Truxell said. This project is also crucial because using a porta-potty can be difficult for some youth with physical disabilities. Additionally, having a proper septic system will allow for the eventual development of lodging so that the day camp can become an overnight camp, she said.
“Our goal is to help kids,” Truxell said.
Skeeter’s Maze Adventure is open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through Nov. 3. The admittance fee goes toward helping more children through the mission of Camp LIGHT.
Visit creativeworksfarm.org for more information.
