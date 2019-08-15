Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Greater Augusta (LGA) Class of 2020 members have been chosen.
Joining the program, which began in 1984, will be Lindsay Bartley of City National Bank, Natasha Butler of Blue Ridge Community College, Stephanie Cabacoy of the American Shakespeare Center, Tim Fitzgerald of Heritage Hospitality, Kendall Freed of First Bank & Trust, Sam Harris of Converge Local, Michael Hohenstein of Dynamic Aviation, Benjamin Lancaster of Ball Aluminum Advanced Technologies, Kyle Litsey of Daikin Applied Americas, Sydney Lyda of Blackburn Inn, Tammy Mularz of Atlantic Union Bank, Stacey Rader of Big Sky Apartments, LLC, Paykon Sarmadi of Balzer & Associates Inc., Jelte Schaap of BlooMaker, Jamie Strandberg of City National Bank and Gwen Ward of Daikin Applied Americas.
Participants will go through a 9-month intensive training program for emerging and existing leaders, according to a press release. The program “builds the needed skills, knowledge, motivation and vision to develop a stronger community.”
LGA has enabled 525 professionals in 35 years to enhance their quality of leadership.
“Participating in Leadership Greater Augusta helped me understand the scope of work my neighbors do every day,” said Lindsey Walsh of Mary Baldwin University, who participated in LGA Class of 2019. “Whether we were visiting a farmer, learning about the diversity in our community, or diving into personal leadership styles, I always learned about a new process or resource I did not know existed before.”
According to the press release, the purpose of LGA is “to advance positive, progressive, and orderly business and professional development in the Greater Augusta Region.”
This goal is attained by educating potential business, existing business and community leaders through exposure to diverse realities, personalities and challenges in the community, and by developing and enhancing visionary leadership skills through in-depth training.