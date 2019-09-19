The Skyline Drug Task Force and the Augusta County SWAT team found drugs and a weapon in a home after a search warrant in Churchville on Wednesday, according to a release. As result, an Augusta County man faces five felony charges.
Henry K. White, 47, is being held without bond after the search warrant of his house Wednesday — the 500th block of Dry Branch Road.
White is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute meth, distribution of meth while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. All are felony charges. The search warrant stemmed from an ongoing criminal investigation.
White is held at the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
The Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.
