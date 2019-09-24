The planned roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro was tweaked Monday night.
Waynesboro City Council unanimously approved a revision to the resolution on the construction of a roundabout at Monday’s council meeting to include lights and landscaping.
“The addition of street lighting and landscaping makes sense,” said Deputy City Manager, D. James Shaw II. “The city’s comprehensive plan specifically calls out main street corridor as a gateway to the city.”
Discussions of turning the traditional intersection into a roundabout — the increasingly common method of moving traffic through intersections without the use of signals — began when an inspection by the Virginia Department of Transportation rated it as deficient because of deteriorating conditions of the current signal structures. An analysis determined a roundabout would provide the greatest safety and efficiency for both vehicle traffic and pedestrians, and result in financial savings long-term.
The lighting and landscaping increases the cost of the roundabout by $172,400 to a little over a $1 million. However, the city will pay $517,200 with $431,000 coming from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The city of Waynesboro has already received a $2.2 million dollar grant programmed for fiscal year 2024 to fund the installment of multi-use paths and street-scaping from the East Main Street bridge to the Eastern city limit, Shaw said. Doing landscaping and light installation at the roundabout ahead of the other upcoming city-scaping projects would be convenient, and align with the future city-scaping goals, he added.
Looking ahead
On Monday, council members also discussed the 2020 census.
Roseanne Vrugtman, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, addressed the council about the 2020 census and the importance of citizen participation. One of the many important reasons for the census is that the funding a city receives for its various programs and projects for improvement are based on the city’s total population, Vrugtman said. In the 2010 census, only 75 percent of Waynesboro city citizens were recorded, she said.
“That’s one in four,” Vrugtman emphasized.
One of the greatest struggles in obtaining a full census count lies in the most under-reached populations.
“The people you most need to count are the people who are hardest to count,” Vrugtman said. “Migrants, the homeless, sometimes individuals with disabilities, and seniors. Children [ages] zero to five are the hardest-to-count population of all.” Partnering with organizations that specifically serve these populations and work to meet their needs, she said, could significantly improve the ability to count the city’s full population.
“Not only will that bump up your count measurably, but it will also help provide funding for those who need it most,” Vrugtman said.
Other ways to increase participation and promote awareness among Waynesboro city citizens includes posting the census information on websites and social media platforms. Initiatives that “cost no money, and almost no time,” she said.
Vrugtman recommended Waynesboro create a regional complete count committee with Staunton and Augusta County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.