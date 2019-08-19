The ballot is now set in the Augusta County clerk of court's race.
The deadline passed Friday to become eligible as an independent candidate for the Nov. 5 special election. According to the Augusta County Registrar's Office, no further candidates submitted their paperwork to get on the ballot since Tracy Pyles made a last-minute bid last week to become the fifth candidate for the seat.
Pyles, who represented the Pastures District on the Board of Supervisors for more than 20 years, said on Aug. 12 he would turn in his paperwork with the signatures of at least 125 registered voters as required of independent candidates to the registrar’s office the next day.
He joins Republican Steve Landes and three other independent candidates — Miles Bobbitt, Supervisor Carolyn Bragg and Lauren Griffin — on the ballot.
Bobbitt is a Greenville-area resident and executive director of the Valley Alcohol Safety Action Program; Bragg, of Stuarts Draft, is in her second term representing the South River District on the Board of Supervisors; and Griffin, a paralegal for the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, also lives in Stuarts Draft.
Landes, of Weyers Cave, is leaving the 25th House of Delegates District he has served since 1996 to seek the clerk’s job. He secured the Republican nomination when no else came forward.
The candidates are seeking to fill the seat vacated by Carol Brydge, who in February announced her early retirement as clerk of court. The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of Brydge’s eight-year term through 2023.
The clerk’s office, which has an operating budget of about $7 million, is responsible for maintaining records kept by Augusta County Circuit Court. In addition, it is charged with preserving thousands of historical court records that date as far back as the mid-18th century, when Virginia was still a colony.
The clerk's salary, set by the Virginia Compensation Board, is at least $130,039 for counties with at least 75,000 residents during the fiscal 2020 year, which began July 1.