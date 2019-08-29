Basic City residents are asking for the city’s help, concerned that the buildings in the 300 block of North Commerce Avenue now owned by Fishburne Military School will be razed when the property is sold.
But Waynesboro officials and staff say there’s little legal ground for the city to do much, if anything, unless the owner proposes a change in the zoning for a new use of the property.
Deborah Rogers, who along with several other residents, approached council Monday night for a second straight meeting. Rogers, who lives nearby on 11th Street, argues the block, including the Old Southern Rose building at 300 N. Commerce Ave., has historic value because it dates back to the “old Basic City days.”
Residents, during the Aug. 12 meeting, said they’ve heard rumors the buildings — vacant and dilapidated — would be torn down and replaced by a self-storage business. Rogers, speaking Monday, told council the property had been sold, although the Waynesboro Tax Assessor’s Office had not recorded any change in ownership as of Wednesday.
On Tuesday, city planner Luke Juday said the block is zoned LB-local business. The zoning classification allows for a mix of business uses, but storage units are among the ones prohibited by-right, Juday said.
Should anyone want to use of the property in that or other ways, the owner would have to apply for a zone change or conditional-use permit and site plan, depending on the proposal, he said. Changes in zoning are subject to public hearings by the city Planning Commission and City Council.
Although the city has been approached by prospective buyers inquiring about what uses are allowed there, Juday said there have been no formal applications submitted. Although one potential buyer did ask about storage units, Juday said, planners were not supportive of the idea and that party appears to have lost interest in the site.
Fishburne took ownership of the property from Joseph Byron “JB” Yount, a former Waynesboro mayor, longtime city attorney and graduate of the school who died Oct. 2, 2016, at age 76. Yount, who acquired numerous pieces of property in the city before his death, deeded the block to Fishburne in his will.
The mostly wooden buildings on the block have been left vacant, deteriorating and boarded up. Residents complain the area has become infested as a hangout for drug users, and that Fishburne should do more to clean up the property.
Crime in the neighborhood has been an issue for years. Just down the street, a stabbing, a shooting and the killings of two men who lived at 260 N. Commerce Ave. in 2010 brought an increased police presence to the area.
At one time, though, the block was part of a neighborhood business district for Basic City, which developed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, according to Juday.
At least one man, Clay Frazier, told council he lives in one of the buildings on the block. Frazier said he has resided there for 16 years and that Yount had given permission to live there as long as he wants. City staff, however, said there doesn’t appear to be any legal agreement to that effect and Frazier pays no taxes on the property.
Christopher Richmond, Fishburne Military School communications director, said the property is among numerous parcels and assets the school receives through bequests.
The property only has value to Fishburne once it’s sold, he said
“But we’re a school, so we don’t have any use for it,” Richmond said.
The sale is being handled by an executor of Yount’s estate, Roger Willetts, a Waynesboro attorney who practiced law with Yount for 20 years.
“The school doesn’t handle the sale,” Richmond said.
Willetts, speaking Wednesday, said although there has been interest in the property, there have been no serious buyers.
“There are a lot of obstacles ... at finding a way to dispose of it,” he said.
Obstacles begin with the sizable cost of demolishing the vacant buildings, with estimates for doing the work running $150,000 to $170,000, Willett said. That would be on top of any new construction, which would be predicated upon first finding a use that would make sense financially.
Few retail or service businesses seem likely to seek out Commerce Avenue, with more interest being shown on locating on Delphine Avenue to the east, say planning staff. North Delphine improvements, including widening the street from two to four lanes, were completed about six years ago.
“It’s a pretty challenging environment,” Willetts said.
In the meantime, Willetts said, he’s spent “$3,000 or $4,000 of Fishburne’s money” to keep the vacant buildings padlocked and boarded up. Vagrants squatting inside are a continual problem, he said, adding that loose wiring and deteriorating conditions make the structures unsafe.
Mayor Terry Short, who met separately with the residents following Monday’s meeting, said he sees the city’s role as addressing blight in Basic City, an area he says that has not “received the attention they deserve.”
“Neighborhood transformation is difficult,” he said, it takes “a series of intentional strategies and investments over time.”
Short, in a Wednesday phone interview, said while he’s sympathetic to the neighbors, the blighted conditions in Basic City “didn’t happen overnight, and won’t be fixed overnight. ... I see the role of government is to create conditions that generate the interest of private investment.”
He added, “We’re not just sitting on our hands, we are beginning to take action.”
Council and city staff, he said, are setting the stage for creating a neighborhood plan for Basic City, which will use federal funds that will become available with the next round of Community Development Block Grants.
“But we’re not waiting for a funding cycle,” Short said. “Council and staff have made this a priority.”
The block in question is not an historic district, Short said, and as far as he’s aware none of the buildings are listed on state or federal historic registers. But he said that “doesn’t mean there can’t be evaluations.”
