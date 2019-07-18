Public education was the top priority Wednesday evening when Waynesboro City Council and Waynesboro School Board met in council chambers to begin creating a plan to be proactive to funding school projects, instead of reactive.
“Education is a hallmark element of that,” said Waynesboro City Mayor Terry Short of the city’s comprehensive plan update completed last year. “Our community will rise and fall with the components of our school system. And, so it’s a critical element of our future and of our sustainability. This council recognizes that.”
Short said the goal of the joint meeting was to come up with a five-year operational capital improvement plan for the school system.
Short said that the city, with a population of 22,000, may not be able to meet all of the goals in a five-year plan.
“Without a plan, it’s just a hope,” Short said. “Without a plan, it’s just a wish.”
Waynesboro School Board Chairman Rick Wheeler said city council and Waynesboro Schools have a plan in place, but Wednesday’s meeting provides an opportunity to improve the plan.
Waynesboro’s City Manager Mike Hamp said city staff identified three starting points for conversation: the city’s funding formula for the school system, unspent appropriation and planning for capital improvement.
However, Hamp said, an obvious questions for both city bodies are: Is the current funding for the school system sufficient? If not, will city council prioritize funding for the school division over other city needs, and re-appropriate additional funds for the city’s schools, or find a way to generate additional revenue?
“I realize that that is perhaps a daunting proposition to tackle initially,” said Hamp.
City is not starting from scratch with a plan, but the previous budget season proved tough, Hamp said.
In more than 10 years, according to Hamp, the two bodies have not agreed upon an official funding formula.
“I don’t bear much optimism,” Hamp said of the funding situation. He said he is not expecting a deus ex machina.
Re-appropriation
Waynesboro Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw said when it comes to unspent school funds, school systems generally do not carry funds from one academic year to the next, and must be re-appropriated.
Before Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell came to Waynesboro in 2013, Shaw said that city council and the school board could not agree on how to re-appropriate unspent funds.
City Council member Bruce Allen said that for the 11 years he has been on council, he has voted in support of the unspent funds going back to the city’s schools. If he were on the school board, he would allocate the fund so they are not unspent funds.
Short said that the school system is “a very people-centric operation.” Eighty percent of the school division’s funding goes toward staff. He added that it would be better if the school board re-appropriated its own funds, because it is more difficult for the city later to try and find funds to pay for a sudden expense.
School board member Kathy Maneval said that what would help the school board is if it knew in June the amount for re-appropriation. Otherwise, the school board remains uncertain what funds remain to be spent.
“That’s not being good stewards,” she said if the school board spends funds without knowing what it will receive.
Cassell said school division staff can usually identify by August the unspent funds balance. He said he would support a capital improvement plan for the school system.
“It all comes back [to] we’re all in this together. It’s not us against you all or you all against us,” Allen said.
Shaw said the city might look at revision of its re-appropriation policy.
Funding formula
Maneval said the current funding formula of 42.5 percent went into effect her first year on Waynesboro School Board in 2006.
“I think the reason it may not be working well for us is because there’s the delay in receiving the funds,” said Kathy Maneval. When funds are re-appropriated, the school system may not receive the funds until two years later.
Shaw said he read an article, and Waynesboro met 10 of the 12 reasons the article offered for a city to revisit its funding formula.
Cassell said that a significant factor since 2006 is a decrease in state funding for school systems.
“I think the localities have unfairly had to shoulder more and more the cost of [public] education,” said school board member Diana Williams, who recently attended a conference in Richmond on equity in school systems.
Short said that city council is not interested in taking money from the school system.
“We are so proud of the work that you’re doing with the high school project, the CTE, the transformative things that are going into some of the schools, the accreditation rate over the last couple years. There are so many tremendous things to celebrate in our community,” Short said.
Capital funding
Short said that too much information is not possible when the school board shares its funding with city council. He would like to see the school system’s projected funding for the next five years.
He added that, for the long term, he would like to see the school system putting money aside when possible for big projects, such as a new roof or air conditioning system so the city does not “have to be in crisis management.”
“There’s a lot that’s right. This is not a broken system,” Short said.
The next steps for city council and the school board, Short said, includes the council looking into written policy and the school board working on a funding plan.
The two city bodies will meet again in late summer.