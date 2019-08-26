Waynesboro City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday for a regularly scheduled business meeting, preceded by a work session at 6 p.m.
During the work session, council and city staff are scheduled to discuss funding for the Florence Avenue bridge project.
At council's previous meeting on Aug. 12, staff announced the city had received bids to construct a replacement for the bridge, which has been closed since November 2016 due to safety concerns.
Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw told council that although the bids exceeded the amount that had been earmarked for the project, the city was “assembling the funds and we expect to issue a notice of award on Sept. 12, with construction to start Nov. 4.”
The contract will include a fixed completion date that will bound the contractor to complete the job by May 8, Shaw said.
Previously, the city estimated the project would cost about $1.8 million to complete.
The bridge has been a heavily traveled route linking the Port Republic neighborhood to downtown Waynesboro, bringing traffic from Florence Avenue onto Ohio Street near Wayne Avenue. The former 61-foot bridge, which crossed over the CSX railroad line, was a two-lane span built in 1960.