VERONA — Augusta County will create a working subcommittee to consider how to include utility-scale solar power facilities in its comprehensive plan.
Leslie Tate, a senior planner for the county, presented a tentative timeline Wednesday for the Augusta County Board of Supervisors outlining a process for gathering public input and developing recommendations on solar power. That would include a community survey, Tate said.
“Our hope is it would be done online and on paper at our Community Development Office,” she said.
As presented, the timeline calls for supervisors to establish a working subcommittee by Aug. 28, when they next meet for a regularly scheduled board meeting. In addition, Tate said staff recommends supervisors meet in a joint work session with the Augusta County Planning Commission to discuss solar in late September or in early October.
“In that joint work session, there would be an opportunity for additional public input at that time,” she said.
Based on that timeline, Tate said, staff could be ready to brief supervisors by Oct. 21 on what recommendations had been made and requests from the public. Once recommendations for amending the comp plan have been arrived at, public hearings on the proposals would be held in November by both the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors before any changes would be voted on and made by the county.
Following Tate’s presentation, Supervisor Wendell Coleman called for casting a broad net when it comes to creating the subcommittee, with the details of its size and composition yet to be decided.
Coleman said the working group should include planning commissioners, Economic Development Authority members and other stakeholders who might have an interest in how alternative power develops in the county, including members of the public.
He also said it’s important for supervisors “to have board buy-in for the process.”
“This shows we are serious about it,” Coleman said, adding that he “hopes we can get the seven of us on the same song sheet as far as how we approach this.”
Augusta County’s comprehensive plan, last updated in 2014-15, does not specifically address such facilities, although it does include sections on power plants.
In 2018, Augusta Solar LLC proposed building a 125-megawatt solar farm on multiple parcels, installing solar panels on about 1,000 acres zoned as agricultural land as initially planned. The county, which has no utility-scale solar projects, amended its ordinance to add solar farms as an appropriate use in agriculture zoning.
Following months of discussion and community meetings, the Augusta County Planning Commission determined in a 5-2 vote on Feb. 12 that the proposal complied, in all or in part, with the comprehensive plan. The panel, which is an appointed advisory body, was not asked to make a recommendation on the solar farm proposal.
Supervisors, however, voted 4-3 on May 22 to deny Augusta Solar the required special-use permit allowing the solar farm to be built. In denying the request, the board’s majority cited what they said was the project’s incompatibility with the comp plan.
The plan, a blueprint used to guide planning decisions, designates much of the land for the proposed solar farm as the site for future commercial and industrial development.
Augusta Solar and 19 landowners appealed the supervisors’ decision to Augusta County Circuit Court on June 21. Earlier this month, the county’s attorney, James Benkahla, said the county has filed a response in the matter but no hearing date had yet been set.
Following their May vote, supervisors directed planning staff to look at amending the comp plan to better address where and how solar projects like the one proposed by Augusta Solar should be built.