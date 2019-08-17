VERONA — Augusta County will begin a national search to replace Amanda Glover, who last week submitted her resignation as the county’s director of economic development and tourism.
County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald, speaking after Wednesday’s Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting, said Glover, as a new mother, indicated that she wanted to spend more time at home. Fitzgerald said Glover will continue in the position through next month and assist the county during the transition while a new director is hired.
Glover, who previously worked for Staunton and Buena Vista in those cities’ economic development offices, has been the county’s director since September 2013. She replaced Dennis Burnett, who left the county to become executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.
Glover is a graduate in economics from Virginia Tech and holds a masters certificate in local government management from Virginia Tech. She brings to her new job nearly a decade of economic development experience, and recently served as assistant director of economic development in Staunton.
The economic development office is tasked with recruiting new businesses, helping existing businesses expand and nurturing small business startups.