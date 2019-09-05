VERONA — The Augusta County School Board will meet tonight at the Government Center at 7 p.m.
The board will consider a Virginia High School League Resolution about special permission students.
Augusta Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric W. Bond, in his monthly superintendent report, will remind the board of dates of interest, including upcoming school board meetings and school events.
Bond will also provide the board with a report on the opening of the 2019-2020 academic year for Augusta Schools, which was Aug. 6.
Augusta Schools’ Assistant Superintendent of Instruction/Technology Tina Kiracofe will provide the board with an update on the school system’s digital transformation.
“The Augusta County School Board will hear additional information about E-Rate funds which could help to fund technology upgrades in the division to provide continued support for the Digital Transformation 1:1 Initiative,” said Kiracofe.
Per routine, each board member will have an opportunity to comment at the end of tonight’s meeting about school events or programs he or she has attended, or any concern that has been brought to their attention.
A closed session will be held following the regular meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.