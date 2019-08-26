VERONA — The Augusta County Community Development Department announced that a survey asking residents how they would like to see solar and renewable-energy projects developed will be ready this week.
The survey will be available online at www.co.augusta.va.us starting Thursday, according to a county news release. Hard copy versions also will be found in Augusta County libraries and at the Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona, according to the release.
Leslie Tate, a senior planner for the county, said in the release that the public input will help guide staff and the Board of Supervisors while considering amendments to the Augusta County comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan "is an important, publically reviewed and vetted document that guides development" of infrastructure-related decisions, Tate stated.
"We want the community to help guide the location and development standards of future projects,” she said.
The Board of Supervisors approved a schedule for possible amendments to the comprehensive plan regarding solar development at its Aug. 14 meeting. The survey is part of the process, which includes the appointment of a steering committee that will incorporate community and stakeholder input into recommendations for the board to review.
Presentation of the recommendations are planned for Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors public hearings in mid- to late November.
Throughout Virginia, the development of utility-scale solar projects has seen a significant increase, according to the county.
During the last five years, Virginia has seen a dramatic increase in its installed solar capacity, growing from 17 megawatts in 2014 to more than 320 megawatts installed, according to the 2018 Virginia Energy Plan.