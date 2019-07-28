VERONA — Augusta County has taken the first steps toward revising its comprehensive plan to include utility-scale solar facilities.
Leslie Tate, a senior planner in the county’s Community Development Department, presented her initial findings from several Virginia localities that have dealt with solar production in their comp plans on July 22. She made her presentation during the regular staff briefing with the Board of Supervisors.
Augusta County’s comprehensive plan, last updated in 2014-15, does not specifically address such facilities, although it does include sections on power plants, Tate said during a Wednesday interview.
While the county is required by the state to review its comp plans at least every five years, supervisors directed staff to begin looking at how solar farms might be incorporated into its plan on May 22. That directive followed the board’s 4-3 vote to deny a special-use permit for a proposed 125 megawatt solar farm to be built in Stuarts Draft and Lyndhurst. In denying the request, the board’s majority cited what they said was the project’s incompatibility with the comp plan.
The plan, a blueprint used to guide planning decisions, designates much of the land for the proposed solar farm — which would have been the county’s first — as the site for future commercial and industrial development.
The proponents behind that project, Augusta Solar LLC and19 landowners, are seeking to overturn the county’s decision, having appealed to Augusta County Circuit Court in June.
Like Augusta County, neighboring localities including Rockingham and Albemarle counties, are silent on large-scale solar production, at least in their comp plans, Tate said.
Solar, which may not have been on planners’ radar a couple of decades ago, is certainly there now.
This spring, North Carolina-based Strata Solar approached Augusta County about locating a solar project in the Fishersville and Stuarts Draft areas. Strata has yet to make an application for the project, Tate said.
Renewable energy also has become a statewide policy concern. In October, Virginia released the Commonwealth’s 2018 Energy Plan calling for 5,000 megawatts of utility-owned and utility-operated wind and solar production.
“I’m sure we will continue to see interest,” Tate said.
Among the land and policy issues that counties have considered in their comp plans are the relationships between large-scale solar farms and scenic highways, topographical concerns, the effects on farmland and proximity to residential and historic properties.
Sussex County, for instance, puts a cap on the size of such projects, Tate said.
“It varies from locality to locality depending on what is of specific importance,” she said.
Reviewing what other localities have done, even those that don’t include sections on solar production in their plans, will help Augusta County address the issue moving forward should the Board of Supervisors agree to do so, Tate said.
At this stage, she said, there is no timeline to move forward or formal plans to begin the process of amending the comp plan. Should the board decide to do so, a public process would take place, including public hearings, she said.
Supervisor Gerald Garber, the board’s chairman, said Thursday the county will take a “deliberate” approach on the issue, but believes the board may move on possible amendments by the end of the year.