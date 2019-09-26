Kite enthusiasts are hoping for a rather blustery day this Saturday for the Coyner Springs Kite Fly.
“It’s a good time just to be outside with your family and get some fresh air, and sample some different things, and it doesn’t have to cost you a cent,” said Susan Roberts, superintendent of recreation at Waynesboro Parks and Recreation. The free-of-charge event lasts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Adorning the sky with colorful kites of all sizes and shapes, the kite fly has been an annual tradition for at least 10 years, Roberts said. Everyone who attends will be given a complimentary kite by parks and recreation, although others available for purchase.
The family-friendly event offers far more than just kites. Crafts such as pumpkin painting and wind chime making will be available, Roberts said. Other interactive booths include a butterfly exhibit and a group representing the South River ecosystem. An apple slinging contest and hay rides are also planned. Food will be available for purchase, or attendees are welcome to pack a picnic lunch and eat on a blanket or at one of the picnic tables available as they enjoy the day. Pony rides will also be available for a $5 fee, as a fundraiser for Augusta County 4-H, Roberts said.
“It’s amazing, the things that you can find and see when you’re out [in nature],” Roberts said. “It’s always super important for families to have opportunities to do things together. Raising a family is not cheap, and when you can find activities that are fun and are not going to cost you anything, it’s good to take advantage of it.”
People of all ages are welcome, of course, Roberts added. Having children – or being a child — is not required.
“Some adults just like to come out and fly kites, and that’s really wonderful,” she said. “All the activities can be for pretty much any age. You can adjust [the activities] depending on how old you are.”
Roberts is extremely thankful for the dedicated team of volunteers helping to bring the event to life and provide a time for family and community togetherness.
“It takes the whole community to bring something together,” she said. “Most of the booths will be run by different volunteers, and having everybody put some input and ownership into it… we couldn’t do the event without that element.”
