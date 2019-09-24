Let's go fly a kite!

Coyner Springs Kite Fly will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

The annual Coyner Springs Kite Fly in Waynesboro is scheduled for Saturday.

“There will be plenty of activities to do,” said Susan Roberts, superintendent of recreation.

Some of those activities include: kite races, interactive exhibits, pumpkin painting, hay rides and food.

The annual event is hosted by Waynesboro Parks and Recreation.

