WEYERS CAVE — With honeybee colonies feeling the sting of decreasing populations of the past several years, Blue Ridge Community College is trying to help alleviate the pain.
The two-year higher educational institution offers two non-credit courses on beekeeping.
Fred Hollen, of Stuarts Draft, is a retired teacher in the Augusta County schools system — he taught in both Stuarts Draft and Wilson areas — with a passion for beekeeping. He first started the trade in the 1990s.
Hollen, who began beekeeping in the 1990s, took up teaching the beekeeping courses at BRCC in 2012. However, the program has been around since 2003.
“About a week before the class started, they said the limit was 20 [students] and would I take more,” he said. “Being a non-credit course, I said, ‘If you‘ve got a room big enough to put them in I’ll take them.’ I ended up with 36.”
BRCC’s beekeeping apiary is located near the south entrance. It officially opened in 2015 as a partnership with the Shenandoah Valley Beekeepers Association. There are two levels to beekeeping education at BRCC: the first is “Getting Started” and the second is “The Next Step.”
“The intention is that you have a little bit of knowledge before you get bees,” Hollen said. “So many people get a hive and get bees and they don’t know how to manage them and they end up dying. Even good beekeepers lose quite a few hives.”
Hollen earned a certificate from the Virginia State Beekeepers Association recognizing him as a master beekeeper. It was the first master beekeeper title the association ever gave out.
“I’ve been doing this since about 1990; I’ve learned a few things over the years,” he said. “At a master level, they want you to be able to dissect bees and ascertain certain things about recognizing diseases and knowing how to treat them — things like that.”
At BRCC, they have about 10 Langstroth beehives. A mid-size hive runs about 50,000 bees. The hives are stacked boxes with removable frames for the bees to build comb in.
The BRCC course teaches about honeybee colony characteristics, required equipment, management techniques, management practices, honeybee disease and parasitic mites. Students will learn about the three types of adult honeybees: the queen, worker bees and drones.
“To make a pound of honey, bees fly 55,000 miles and visit two million flowers; I don’t know who followed the bees around and ascertained that,” Hollen laughed. “It takes 12 bees their entire working lives to make one teaspoon of honey.”
The courses offer opportunity for class time and hands-on time in the bee yard.
Hollen’s favorite part of teaching beekeeping is the students’ reactions.
“Mostly just seeing the wonderment as they discover how wonderful bees are,” he said. “I am a fairly committed Christian. One of my favorite lines I always sneak in is, ‘There had to be a divine creator involved in that.’”
In a time where the honeybee population is declining due to industrial agriculture, parasites and climate change, it’s important to have beekeepers and for people to properly know how to maintain a hive.
“The more people we have keeping bees, the more bees there are; there are various parasites and pesticides that have really taken a toll on them,” Hollen said. “You need to know how to care for them, how to manage them and how to let them do their thing the way nature intended.”
The class goes along with a state initiative in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Beehive Distribution Program was approved for $125,000 for the fiscal year, which started in July. The program provides up to three beehive units directly to Virginia residents who are 18 years of age or older.
“Since the introduction of exotic pests and diseases of the honey bee, the number of beehives in the state has decreased by half,” Keith Tignor, state apiarist, said in a release. “The Beehive Distribution Program will assist beekeepers, both current and those interested in beekeeping, in establishing new hives.”
This is the second year of the program.
For more information on the local beekeepers association, Shenandoah Valley Beekeepers Association visit shenvalleybeekeepers.org.