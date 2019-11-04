Deputies arrest driver who fled on foot

At approximately 10:11 p.m. on Friday, an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a 2009 Hyundai speeding on Route 250.
The Hyundai failed to yield and eluded deputies as it turned and fled toward the south end of the county, according to a press release.
A deputy was able to deflate the vehicle’s tires as it traveled on Howardsville Turnpike. When the tires were flattened, the vehicle became inoperable, the press release said.
The driver, Roman Rose, fled on foot near Mt. Torrey Road, but two occupants of the vehicle were detained and later released without charges.
With air support from Virginia State Police and a Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, a search began for Rose, but he was not found.
The Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for felony eluding and driving on a suspended/revoked license for Rose.
He was found Saturday at approximately 6:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mt. Torrey Road in Lyndhurst, police said, after a call for trespassing was received.
Rose is charged with trespassing, eluding, driving on a suspended/revoked license, and an unrelated hit/run charge filed by the Virginia State Police in a 2018 case.
He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
