The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second report within a week of a police impersonator on Eastside Highway.
The office, in a Monday news release, said it received a report at 9:45 p.m. Friday from an Augusta County woman, who said she was traveling north on Eastside Highway when a large, dark-colored sedan activated a blue flashing light and attempted to pull her over.
The woman contacted the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center to verify the legitimacy of the “traffic stop” and was notified that no sheriff’s deputies or Virginia State Police troopers were attempting to make a traffic stop in that area, according to the release.
The woman told police that the suspect followed her for about five minutes before driving past her, heading north on Eastside Highway. Deputies responding to the area were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.
The suspect, according to the report, is using a low-powered blue flashing light.
Last week, the sheriff’s office said that it was investigating a report that a man impersonating a police officer attempted to pull over a mo-ped rider in Crimora.
According to a sheriff's office news release, an 18-year-old Augusta County man reported that on the afternoon of July 21 he was southbound on Eastside Highway on a mo-ped when a silver two-door passenger car pulled behind and flashed a blue light.
Anyone with information on this incident is requested to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 245-5333.