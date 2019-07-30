The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a third instance of a police impersonator trying to stop drivers on area roads in just over a week, the latest occurring in Staunton.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said an 18-year-old Augusta County woman told deputies that at about 3 p.m. Monday she noticed a dark sedan, either blue or black, following close behind as she drove near Churchville Avenue and Spring Hill Road. Near the intersection of Spring Hill and Woodrow Wilson Parkway, the suspect vehicle activated a blue flashing emergency light on the windshield above the driver’s seat, the woman reported.
The sedan continued following the woman down Spring Hill Road onto Woodrow Wilson Parkway, according to the report, before closely following her east toward Commerce Road/U.S. 11. The woman told deputies she did not believe the sedan was a legitimate law enforcement vehicle and did not stop.
When she arrived at the intersection with Commerce Road, the suspect turned off its blue light but the driver continued to follow her north on U.S. 11 into Augusta County, eventually passing the woman in Verona and continuing north.
The woman drove to the sheriff’s office in Verona and reported the incident, according to the sheriff’s office news release.
Previously, the office reported two similar incidents on Eastside Highway. The first took place on July 21 when an 18-year-old mo-ped rider said a man driving a silver two-door passenger car flashing a blue light tried to pull him over in Crimora.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office reported that an Augusta County woman told police she was traveling north Sunday night when a large, dark-colored sedan activated a blue flashing light and attempted to pull her over. The woman called Augusta County Emergency Communications Center to verify the legitimacy of the “traffic stop” and was notified that no sheriff’s deputies or Virginia State Police troopers were attempting to make a traffic stop in that area, according to a sheriff’s office statement.
Maj. Brian Jenkins of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the Staunton incident and the one Sunday night on Eastside Highway were similar, but stopped short of saying they are connected.
“The last two, the description of a dark-colored vehicle … is the connecting dot,” Jenkins said, adding that without further information, it is too early to say if one suspect is behind all three reports.
Jenkins also praised the woman’s quick thinking to avoid becoming a victim of a more serious crime. In the latest case, he said, she correctly did not stop for the impersonator and proceeded to a safe area.
“If you see an unmarked car and are uncertain call 911 and they can see if there is a legitimate traffic spot and [dispatch] can keep the caller online to vector officers to the scene,” Jenkins said.