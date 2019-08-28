A post shared on social media Wednesday morning stated that Stuarts Draft schools were in lockdown. However, there is no lockdown, according to school officials.
According to Assistant Superintendent for Administration, Douglas Shifflett, none of their schools are in a lockdown.
“We’re aware that something’s going on in the community — a car wrecked nearby,” Shifflett said. “We’re aware of it, but didn’t need to do any lockdown.”
The News Virginian will provide more information when it is available.