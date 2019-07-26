A Staunton man who sold a deadly pill to a 23-year-old in 2018 was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday in Augusta County Circuit Court.
Darryl McClurkin, 29, of Staunton, was convicted in May on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in connection to the Feb. 1, 2018, drug deal that resulted in two overdoses, one of which was deadly.
According to Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin, two people bought what they thought was Percocet from McClurkin. However, the drugs had carfentanil, which is 100 times stronger than fentanyl.
Both people overdosed.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call from a home in the 2000 block of Lyndhurst Road, just outside Waynesboro, on Feb. 2, 2018.
At the residence, they found Travis M. Johnson, 23, dead of a suspected overdose of methamphetamine.
A friend of Johnson’s also ingested a pill and overdosed in the parking lot where Johnson died. The friend survived and agreed to help the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office catch McClurkin.
McClurkin was charged with involuntary manslaughter due to the death.
“In this case, we were fortunate enough to be able to convict him of manslaughter because he sold drugs that he should have known were adulterated and someone died as a result,” Martin said.
McClurkin was also sentenced on child abuse.
“The drug dealer brought his two-year-old girl to the deal,” Martin said.