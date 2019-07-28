Education and fun: the Augusta County Fair is back in town

FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta County Fair returns to Augusta Expo in Fishersville this week. The fair offers its typical events, as well as educational shows and a new bluegrass concert competition.
Each year, the Augusta County Fair blends in fun, agriculture, educational experiences and entertainment. This year is no different.
Beginning Tuesday, the fair runs until Saturday. Gates open at 4 p.m. except on Saturday when they open at 9 a.m.
Each day features laser tag, midway rides, vendors and shows. The shows this year are Ready Set Grow, Victoria Circus, Rattlesnake Show and Ninja Experience.
“We have a great show that our teens are going to love,” Ellen Shaver Shank, executive director, said of Ninja Experience. “It will be a lot of excitement — board breaking, all sorts of things that kids are going to think are just too cool.”
The Victoria Circus is a return act at the fair, while the Rattlesnake Show is new this year. Ready Set Grow is also a new initiative.
“The fair board believes in educating the kids in particular about where their food comes from,” Shaver Shank said. “We have a show for the kids called Ready Set Grow so they can understand the elements of agriculture in their food.”
Highlights throughout the week include:
Tuesday: Big game contest entries taken from 4-9 p.m. and swine show at 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Kids’ pedal tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. and diesel/dirt drags at 7 p.m.
Thursday: Beef cattle show at 5 p.m. and demolition derby at 7 p.m.
Friday: Master showmanship shows at 6 p.m. and tractor pull at 6 p.m.
Saturday: Antique tractor pull at 10 a.m. and kids’ free fishing at wildlife display at 1 p.m.
Also new this year is the Fiddle Diddlin’ and Boot Scootin’ Bluegrass Contest on Saturday. Registration opens at 5 p.m. and the contest is at 7 p.m. All entries must be nonprofessional and each will do two songs.
“People are competing against each other,” Shaver Shank said. “We’ll have men, women, duets and kids to perform. They’ll be able to compete with guitar, mandolin, fiddle or a banjo.”
Contestants will be judged on stage presence, audience participation and talent.
Throughout the week, vendors set up in Expo Hall will offer information to the public and an air-conditioned break from the heat.
“We have a lot of different vendors that want to show the public what they have that is available,” Shaver Shank said. “Even some nonprofits are having displays to show the community what they’re about and what they have to offer to the community, which I think is really important.”
The Augusta County Fair is at Augusta Expo, 277 Expo Road. Expo and the Augusta County Fair have a strong history of working together. As Expo celebrates their 50th anniversary, the Augusta County Fair celebrates its 25th year under this particular organization. The original Augusta County Fair got its start in 1811.
For more information on the fair and to see a full schedule, visit augustacountyfair.com.