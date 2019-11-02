Four out of the five candidates running for Clerk of Court — Del. R. Steven Landes, Miles C. Bobbitt, Lauren L. Griffin and Tracy C. Pyles Jr. — responded to our questionare. The fifth candidate, Carolyn S. Bragg, did not. The winner will serve an unexpired term that will expire Dec. 31, 2023.
» Name: R. Steven “Steve” Landes
» Age: 59
» Political Party: Republican
» Hometown: Weyers Cave
» Education: 1978 Graduate of Buffalo Gap High School (Diploma); 1982 Graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University (Bachelor of Science)
» Occupation: Community Liaison for Home Instead Senior Care (Businessman), and Member of the Virginia House of Delegates, 25th District (Delegate)
» Experience: For over 20 years it has been my honor to serve a great number of the citizens of Augusta County in the Virginia House of Delegates. This support and public service has allowed me to become the Chairman of the House Education Committee and Vice Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, including serving as a House Budget Conferee. In addition, it has been rewarding to have had a career in business for over 20 years as well, including banking and financial services. I am the only candidate who has managed people in both the public and private sectors. At the same time, it has been a privilege to serve the community in which my family has lived during that same time period as a two-time Past President and a Member of the Weyers Cave Ruritan Club, and as an Elder and Member of Mount Horeb Presbyterian Church.
» Personal: Married to Angela H. Landes for 25 years, one son, Roth S. Landes
» What makes you best suited for the job? What makes me best suited for the elected position of Clerk of Circuit Court is that I am the only candidate with both government and management experience of staff, and I am the only candidate with both business and government experience in budgeting and finance. I also have over 20 years of experience in working with local, state and federal government agencies, and have worked in both banking and finance. As the past Chairman of the Virginia Code Commission, I have an extensive knowledge of the Code of Virginia, including those areas relating to the Clerk of Circuit Courts responsibilities. My experience in both the private and public sector is much broader than another other individual running for Clerk of Circuit Court. In addition, I am proud to have the support and endorsement of former Augusta County Clerk of Court John B. Davis, and over 29 current and former Augusta County elected officials.
» If elected, what would be your focus? If elected as the 17th Clerk of Circuit Court for Augusta County I have a detailed plan and specific goals developed with the help of current and former Clerks of Circuit Court. My goals include: Using technology to provide more efficient and cost-effective service to the public, which will save staff time, and save taxpayer money. Offer plastic card versions of the Concealed Weapons Permits issues and processed by the Clerk’s Office. Work with local schools to provide educational opportunities to Augusta County students and teachers regarding the Clerk’s Office responsibilities, and Augusta County history.
Creating an Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court Advisory Committee so the Clerk’s Office seeks input and works better for the citizens of Augusta County.
» What is the biggest challenge Augusta County is facing and how would you address it? There are many challenges facing Augusta County, but the biggest challenge facing the Clerk’s Office is keeping and maintaining the excellent staff that the previous Clerks of Circuit Court have assembled. In addition, I would work with other Clerks of Court across Virginia to find ways to continue to look for more cost-effective ways to provide services and obtain the necessary resources to keep well qualified staff for the future. That is why I am proud to have the endorsement and the support of many Past Presidents of Clerk of Court Association of Virginia, and to have received the Association’s Legislator of the Year Award in 2014. I am also committed to working with the Augusta County Board of Supervisors as they make their decision and look at options regarding the location for the Augusta County Circuit Court based on the public referendum by Augusta County voters to keep the Courthouse in downtown Staunton.
» Any additional comments? As with every campaign for which I have run for election I have attempted to layout a positive and issue-focused agenda. Unlike some of my opponent’s supporters, we have stayed positive. We have worked hard to reach out to voters across Augusta County since April when I officially received the Republican nomination as Clerk of Circuit Court. We have knocked on over 6,000 doors in every part of the county. I have attended numerous Ruritan Club, Volunteer Fire Company and civic club meetings, and I have attended over 100 church, community, and business events across Augusta County. We have worked hard to meet with and speak with voters to earn their support. It has always been my belief you cannot represent and serve citizens unless you listen to them and reach out to them. To work for the people, you must go to their homes and their communities, and that is what I have done in every election for which I have been a candidate, including this one. I ask for your vote on Nov. 5.
» Name: Miles C. Bobbitt
» Age: 47
» Political Party: Independent - I believe that it is important to state that I am running as an independent candidate because I do not believe that politics belongs in the clerk’s office.
» Hometown: Augusta County
» Education: I graduated from Riverheads High School. I received an undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice from Roanoke College and a master’s in Public Administration from James Madison University.
» Occupation: Executive Director of Valley Alcohol Safety Action Program (the agency service area is Augusta, Rockbridge, Highland County, and all the cities within.)
» Experience: I have over 21 years of experience in the court system and 15 years of experience managing criminal justice agencies. I am the only candidate with experience managing a government budget and multiple employees.
I am the Director of the Valley Alcohol Safety Action Program (VASAP). Prior to that, I was the Director of the Augusta County Victim-Witness Assistance Program. I have worked as a State Probation and Parole Officer, a Surveillance Officer and a Local Probation Officer. As a grant writer, I continue to write grants to support the victims of sexual assault in the community.
In addition to my experience in the Criminal Justice system, I have experience operating a small farm and running several small businesses. One of those businesses is Valley Third Party Services. This private process serving business continues to serve the court system today.
I have had the opportunity to serve on many different boards and to be a member of different clubs and civic organizations. These experiences have allowed me to meet many different people. The knowledge I have gained serving these organizations in different capacities has helped me grow as a manager.
In 2005, I was appointed to the Blue Ridge Criminal Justice Board and continue to serve as a board member. I also serve as the Vice-President of the VASAP Director’s Association. I have served on the following boards and committees: the Skyline Kennel Club, the Family Resource and Referral Center, the Legislative Committee of the Virginia Network for Victims and Witnesses of Crime, the Virginia Network for Victims and Witnesses of Crime, the Virginia Community Criminal Justice Association, the Augusta County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee and the Augusta County Fair. I am proud to be a founding member and former board member of the Valley Children's Center and a former board member of the Child Advocacy Centers of Virginia. I have received training in organizational skills, conflict resolution and customer service. In 2008, I completed the Greater Augusta Leadership Program.
» Personal: I am a lifelong resident of Augusta County and feel blessed to have been able to develop a career working in and with the courts of the county. It is special to be able to serve the community that has allowed me to work and raise a family in an area with such a rich rural and farming heritage. I live on a small farm in southern Augusta County with my wife, Gratia, and our two children, Bowen and Olivia.
» What makes you best suited for the job? I believe that my combination of education, business experience and time spent working in the Criminal Justice Community make me the most qualified candidate for the position.
» If elected, what would be your focus? First, I would like to begin by focusing on the core services of the Clerk’s office, placing public safety as a key priority. There are many agencies like the Department of Corrections, the Virginia DMV, and local law enforcement that rely on the clerk’s office for the information they need to do their jobs. In addition, I would seek input from other stakeholders like the Historical Society, The Greater Augusta Association of Realtors, the Genealogical Society and local attorneys to find ways to better serve them and to meet their needs.
I would like to work with staff to find the most efficient way to provide services to the public. This includes personally becoming a working part of the office and filling vacant positions with qualified individuals.
I plan to investigate additional technology to help the office work in the most efficient way and to increase the accessibility of information by the public. Increased access to electronic files by the public will save staff additional time.
I will work with the Library of Virginia and the local Historical Society to continue promoting the preservation of the historic documents stored in the courthouse, and to make them available to the public electronically so that people may enjoy them for generations to come.
I would seek input from the public about the office and work to increase the general awareness about the services offered by the Clerk’s office.
I intend to work with the Board of Supervisors on the design and implementation of the new court facilities. The final decision will be up to the Board of Supervisors, but I intend to be intimately involved in the process.
» What is the biggest challenge Augusta County is facing and how would you address it? I believe the biggest challenge facing the next Clerk is the development of the new court facilities. As clerk, I intend to work with the Board of Supervisors on the design and implementation of the new court facilities. Whatever the board’s final decision, I am fortunate to already have a working relationship with the staff. This will help reduce the stress caused by renovations or a move. I have guided offices through moves and renovations in the past, and believe I have the experience to help staff maintain accessibility to the courthouse while maintaining a level of customer service the public deserves.
» Any additional comments? The position of Clerk is one that I have been interested in for many years. Over time, I have worked to gain the experience and education necessary to perform the duties of the office. Advances in technology and our ever-changing world make the clerk’s job a challenge that I am excited to undertake. This election is something that I take seriously. I am committed to being the best Clerk of Court that I can be and appreciate those who have supported me. I am very thankful for this opportunity.
» Name: Lauren Griffin
» Age: 41
» Political Party: Independent
» Hometown: Stuarts Draft
» Education: B.S. Bridgewater College
» Occupation: Paralegal
» Experience: 15 years as paralegal for the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office
» Personal: Married for 14 years with two children
» What makes you best suited for the job? For the last 15 years, I have worked as a paralegal for the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. I feel my experience working directly with all the Courts (lower and upper) makes me a perfect fit for this position. I have experience in managing thousands of case files, file preparation, serving the public on a legal level, answering court-related questions and knowing who and where to direct the public to.
I am familiar with the staff in Circuit Court and have an excellent rapport with everyone including local law enforcement agencies and many defense attorneys.
Some of my current job duties that are tied to the Circuit Court include the preparation of Grand Jury, the preparation of criminal indictments, the filing of drug lab certificates along with Melendez-Diaz letters and Virginia Criminal Sentencing Guidelines. I also create the orders that are filed in the Court when citizens petition the Court to restore their driver’s license or firearm rights.
» If elected, what would be your focus? Knowing that the Circuit court is short staffed my plan is to offer myself as a working clerk of court and help out whenever I can. Naturally, there will be times that I need to be in my office, but when able I would like to offer myself as help to the current staff. I want to be a face at the counter that interacts with the public not an elected official who sits in her office and simply collects a paycheck. I have made a career over the past 15 years out of perfecting my legal clerical duties and assisting the public. I don’t plan for any of that to change.
As far as improving the efficiency of the clerks office, Ms. Brydge did a wonderful job and didn’t leave much room for improvement, however right now the Circuit Court offers e-filing for land records and the civil division. This would be a very valuable tool for those that file documents for criminal matters. Not only is this a valuable service to attorneys but it would be helpful to the criminal division of the court and make their jobs a little easier.
I do not want to introduce too many new ideas as the matter of getting staff numbers up would be necessary before implementing anything new. New tasks take more hands and right now that’s not something the office has. Getting the staff numbers up would certainly be a top priority.
» What is the biggest challenge Augusta County is facing and how would you address it? The biggest challenge would be the matter of the new courthouse and the pending move. As it is, the Circuit Court Clerks office will reside in the current courthouse during the construction of the new courthouse. Managing to get all the materials and technology needed, and getting it all up and running smoothly will be a job in and of itself.
Even though the Circuit Court is not moving right away, I anticipate there will be some bumps. Some of the courts files are stored in the basement of the District Courts Building and will be moved into storage off site. In my current position, I frequently see the deputy clerks come in our office to access files from the basement storage. I know that these files being off site and not easily accessible will create a hiccup in keeping things fluid. During the move, all offices will encounter some type of inconvenience, it’s inevitable, but I will work my hardest to keep the office moving smoothly.
If elected, I promise to make the process as seemless as possible, as we are still called upon to provide services to the community during this time.
» Any additional comments? In an effort to clear up any questions or concerns you might have regarding literature being circulated, let me say this. I am a candidate with a strong understanding of the judicial system. I too have an actual plan to use technology to make the Courthouse more efficient and user friendly. I plan on making the court house evolve, but that is not a fast process. Things have to be put in place before ideas can be made possible. An already hard-working staff doesn’t need new tasks, they need someone to help, someone willing to learn, listen and help them thrive.
I am the youngest candidate, but don’t let that fool you. That simply means I am able to offer you many years of service. I look to make this my career as I have my time in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. This is not a quick turn around for a large profit.
» Name: Tracy Caleb Pyles, Jr.
» Age: 71
» Political Party: unaffiliated
» Hometown: Deerfield
» Education: Buffalo Gap High School, Navy Electronics School, Madison College (JMU)
» Occupation: Retired Manufacturing Executive
» Experience: 4 years Navy, 35 years Purchasing for Industrial Plants
» Personal: Married for 39 years, with 3 grown sons and 2 grandchildren
» What makes you best suited for the job? A good mix of business acumen having worked in the highly competitive world of global manufacturing and 22 years in local government. Generally considered well versed in all aspects of budgeting and getting the most out of our tax dollars. To make the Clerk's office as effective as possible, I will be diverting at least 1/2 of the salary to add staff and end charging for concealed weapons permit.
» If elected, what would be your focus? I want to make the Clerk's office able to effectively operate in the existing facility. I want to take away any justification for the $70 million courthouse until the people can have their say again. They have already said "no" to a $45 million facility. Not sure what part of "no" doesn't compute with the Board of Supervisors. But I will offer professional reports as to the shortcomings of squeezing a Courthouse on a postage stamp-sized lot in Staunton when acres of open land await in Verona.
» What is the biggest challenge Augusta County is facing and how would you address it? To get the most out of the facility it needs to be "open for business" for more hours. No manufacturer would enlarge a plant before simply putting on a second shift. Adding a time for "night court", evening and Saturday hours for citizens, is long past due. To do this will take added staffing which I intend to provide from my salary and better use of the budget. Getting cooperation from the Courts will be a challenge but the benefits to the budget, the taxpayer and citizen convenience should help persuade reasonable people, which the Judges surely are.
» Any additional comments? I believe in public service. My only work in government has been for small compensations (U.S. Navy and Augusta County Board of Supervisors), but high levels of satisfaction. I think this sets me apart from anyone who is seeking the job mainly to access a pension bonanza.
