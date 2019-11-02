Voters on Tuesday will have a lot of decisions to make regarding state legislators and county board representatives, but the South River District seat on the Augusta County School Board is also open in 2020.
Tim Quillen is not seeking reelection to the South District on the Augusta County School Board.
Write-in candidates Kimberley Baisley-Byers and Henry Thomas Goforth III are hoping for an opportunity to serve Augusta County’s children as a representative of the South District.
“The school board is doing a pretty good job, as well as the superintendent,” said Baisley-Byers, 33, of Stuarts Draft.
She said Augusta County Schools are all accredited and test scores are up for students, however, test scores for students with special needs require some attention.
Baisley-Byers, who works for an accounting firm in Stuarts Draft, holds a bachelor’s of science in political science and sociology from University of Nebraska at Omaha.
She and her husband, Drue Byers, have two children. Son, Conner, 12, is a student at Stuarts Draft Middle School, and daughter, Alyssa, 10, is a student at Guy K. Stump Elementary School.
“Bullying is an issue that parents bring up to me a lot that I’d like to see addressed by the board,” Baisley-Byers said.
She said she would like to see Augusta County Schools have a zero-tolerance policy for bullying in schools.
She would also like to see more programs in schools related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, as well as more schools newspapers and media programs.
“I want to see our students have all of the opportunities that schools in surrounding areas offer,” she said.
Baisley-Byers said that the current members of the school board are great and bring a lot of experience to the board, but none are parents of students in the county school system.
She said that the board “should be well rounded,” like the education students are receiving in Augusta County Schools.
“I’m hoping to add a parent’s perspective,” she said. And she added that her experience as a paralegal and in business would be an asset to the board.
When her husband was stationed overseas in Okinawa, Baisley-Byers said she worked for a school-age program. And while living in West Hampton, New Jersey, she served two two-year terms on the township’s school board.
“I’m not just a parent that decided to run [for Augusta County School Board] on a whim,” Baisley-Byers said.
She is vice president of the PTA at Stump Elementary.
“We’ve really taken a strong role in our kids’ education since they were born,” she said.
Goforth, 61, is a graduate of Bluefield State College in West Virginia, and retired after 38 years of teaching and coaching. Goforth taught at Stuarts Draft High School for 23 years and at Riverheads High for a year.
“I think the big thing, surely there’s a workable budget so all programs are adequately funded,” said Goforth of Stuarts Draft. He also thinks the school system’s budget should be able to provide raises for teachers so that the school system can remain competitive.
Goforth, a father of two daughters and grandfather of three grandsons, has been married to his wife, Jacque, for 40 years, and previously served on the Augusta County Parks & Recreation Board.
He said he thinks that his years in education helped him learn how to work with parents, staff and, especially, students.
“I’m doing this because I’ve dedicated my life to helping kids,” Goforth said.
Goforth said that after his years of teaching in Augusta County Schools, he knows it “is a good school system.”
However, room for improvement is always possible, and he hopes “that the school system stays on top.”
North River District’s Nicholas T. Collins is running unopposed. Collins currently serves as vice chairman of the board, and is seeking reelection for his sixth term.
Augusta County School Board Chairman Tim Swortzel is running unopposed in the Wayne District, and school board member John Ward is running unopposed in the Riverheads District.
Dr. John L. Ocheltree Jr. serves the board’s Pastures District. David R. Shiflett sits on the Middle River District seat and Donna H. Wells represents the Beverley Manor District. Ocheltree’s, Shiflett’s and Wells’ terms are up in Dec. 2021.
