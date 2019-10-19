For Elzena Anderson it is all about communicating and connecting. By day Elzena is the assistant library director for the city of Waynesboro. It is a position she has held since October of 2015.
There is no doubt that librarians are public servants. Not only is she the go-to tech person at the library, but she is the public face of the library as well. A busy week might find her helping people with resumes and job applications on line, teaching a tech class, and troubleshooting someone’s email issues.
But there is another side to Elzena’s public persona. On her days off and several evenings a month she wears the hat of Waynesboro Councilwoman. She is only the fourth woman and second African American to win a seat on the council. As an elected official, there is no “normal” routine. Rather, each day is a new adventure as she might walk her neighborhood and talk to the residents about sidewalks, or look into a tax questions, help out at local festival, drive a soapbox derby car down Main Street or look into a permitting issue.
The journey into her leadership and public service roles has been a winding path, full of surprises around each curve. Until 2016, for instance, the idea of serving on city council had never even entered her mind. But then, her journey into the library profession has also been an unanticipated adventure as well.
Elzena, was actually born in Los Angeles. When she was eight, her parents decided to leave behind a California that was racked with the Rodney King riots and return to her mother’s hometown of Staunton. The trip from California to Virginia perhaps set the stage for living a life of unanticipated adventures. Staunton was quite a culture shock after living in the multi-cultural world of California, but the family adapted, she said.
In Staunton, she turned toward art and volunteering as her outlet while growing up.
“I was always interested in the arts,” she said. “My dad got me interested in drawing as he had gone to drafting school and was really my first art teacher. I also did a lot of volunteering at Booker T. Washington with the afterschool programs and was involved in a lot of community events and art classes.”
When it came time to go to college, Elzena decided to follow her love of arts with a major in art and art history at William & Mary. Looking for a job after graduation with a degree in art was a challenge, but she soon landed a job with the city of Staunton, first as a camp counselor for two years and then as the circulation assistant at the city library. During the summer of 2011 Elzena decided to go back to school and obtain a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Kentucky.
She graduated in December of 2012. By that time she had been promoted to reference librarian and was in charge of the young adult department of the Staunton library. Six months later she took a position with the county of Augusta as the Teen Services Librarian.
“I learned a lot there and it was a new position so I could do my own thing,” she said. “I enjoyed the focus on the teens and liked the opportunity to create and build up the program. A lot of those teens are now getting back in touch with me and it has been nice to know that I was a positive influence on them.”
In October of 2015 she came on board as the assistant library director at the Waynesboro Public Library. In addition to the technology part of her job, one of events that she looks forward to the most is coming up in just a few days. On Saturday, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the staff will unveil this year’s version of a haunted library with a theme inspired by “Stranger Things.”
“I love the haunted library,” Elzena said. “This is the third year in a row now that we have held it. Last year we had over 400 people and it gets bigger and better every year.”
After just a few months in her new job at Waynesboro, her life took another interesting twist. For her, everything about the year 2016 was crazy. On Jan. 1 she closed on her first house and then subsequently moved into her new home in Waynesboro after living in Staunton. The next few months were spent acclimating to the neighborhood and then, in May, her life radically changed again.
“Mayor Terry Short was holding some informational sessions around the city and somehow he convinced me to run,” she said while shaking her head and grinning. “ At that point I had had only two full days to collect the 200 signatures that I needed to get on the ballot.
“It was crazy. I couldn’t have done it without the help of my co-workers, family, friends and residents,” she said.
Almost without warning she found herself campaigning as an Independent, going out and meeting people, and raising money.
And then, suddenly, the results of election night showed that she had won.
“I was surprised and very emotional,” she said. “So many people were supporting me and my family and friends were all there at the watch night meeting on election night.”
And then she woke up the next morning to the reality of what had happened and what she was facing.
“It was like, ‘Wow, you have a four-year term ahead of you and a lot to learn.’”
The learning curve of going from private citizen to elected official is steep and fast-paced she said.
“I went from ‘I pay bills to the city’ to ‘I now have to know where those dollars are going’ … to water quality, storm water management, keeping schools in good shape, ensuring that the city stays afloat and provides for the citizens by keeping them safe, providing amenities, and maintaining the parks, the roads, and the sidewalks,” she said.
She admitted that some of the numbers that she and other council members face are simply mind boggling.
“I did not realize how expensive sidewalks could be,” she said. “To take care of every sidewalk in the city would be a multi-million-dollar project. And then there is a school renovation project that will cost $50 million.”
Part of what she is now charged with is understanding those costs and making sure the citizens’ money is spent wisely. But the other side of the coin is making sure the citizens understand how those tax dollars are spent and why.
“Learning the cost of things is part of it, but the government’s job is to ensure that we are then spending the money where the need is and helping people understand that raising taxes, for instance, is not popular but that the alternative is sometimes just a Band-Aid approach,” she explained.
At times the job is contentious, and people can sometimes make things very personal, she admitted.
“I am getting a little better about having a thick skin,” she explained, noting that she has been at this for three years now.
“It is all about connecting with people at different levels, finding common ground with people, and finding ways to compromise,” she said.
Without a doubt there is a clear intersection of what she does on city council and what she does in the library.
“It is all about connecting people with the right information. In the city, I have to go out and take the information to the different groups of people, information such as what the process is and what the costs are for repairing sidewalks. Both at the library and at the city, it is all about providing better access to information for the people and helping them understand how the different departments are run so they can see where their money goes from the collection of a bill to the end product. You have to educate people.”
Looking back over the last three years, Elzena is proud of what has been accomplished in the city and is amazed at the unanticipated twist in her life’s journey that brought her to this point.
“I’m glad I did it,” she said. “It made me understand politics on the local, state, and national level a lot more. It has been a confirmation of how important it is to be involved and to vote. Votes matter.”
