Reflecting on his career, actor and director Ethan Hawke contemplated the nature of his art following a sold-out Virginia Film Festival screening of “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead” on Saturday.
Hawke, known for his prolific and varied acting career, served as this year’s biggest guest, drawing a capacity crowd to the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall.
Though he recently released his own film, “Blaze,” Hawke chose to screen “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead,” a taut family tragedy and the final film directed by the late Sidney Lumet.
The 2007 film, which follows Hawke and Philip Seymour Hoffman as brothers who decide to rob their parents’ jewelry store for insurance money, drew audible gasps from the audience on several occasions.
Despite the serious subject matter, Hawke struck a playful and reflective tone when discussing the film and his own career following the screening.
The film now strikes a different emotional chord following Hoffman’s 2014 death, Hawke said. Hoffman, who played a character struggling with addiction also struggled with addiction in real life, Hawke said, something which makes his performance more poignant and heartbreaking.
Speaking of his friend, Hawke said Hoffman believed that performers should use art to tell the truth, which Hawke said he strives to do.
“We all live in such a tiny perspective that we see our lives from and good art, whether it’s a novel or dance or rock and roll or a movie, it expands our vision,” Hawke said. “Cheap art is like a cheap meal — it leaves you feeling sick.”
Over the course of his three decade career, Hawke said he has come to view acting differently, preferring to choose projects that feel authentic to him and which give him the opportunity to speak to a greater truth.
“When I was younger I was very interested in this first-person acting, leading man ideal — bringing every character to myself,” he said. “As I’ve gotten older I’ve gotten much more interested in what you call character acting, building a character.”
However, Hawke said among the highlights of his career is working with director Richard Linklater. The two have collaborated on a variety of projects but the most notable — the “Before” trilogy and “Boyhood” — examine how individuals and their relationships to each other change with time.
The “Before” trilogy, each of which is set approximately nine years apart and follow characters played Hawke and Julie Delpy through stages of their relationship. Similarly, “Boyhood” was shot over the course of 12 years, tracking the coming of age of Hawke’s character’s son.
Those films are less concerned with plot than they are with time, Hawke said, and specifically the “ticking clock” that so often preoccupies cinema.
“What [Linklater] does is replace plot with time. He realized pretty young that if you focus on time then you don’t have to focus on this annoying thing called plot,” Hawke said. “He always says that plot is just lying, as if any part of your life has a beginning, middle and end.”
Hawke also discussed his film “Blaze,” about real-life country musician Blaze Foley, an artist who never received much attention during his career. Hawke cast his friend, musician Ben Dickey as the titular character after noticing that Dickey, similar to the Foley, never got much attention for his art.
However, he said Dickey, and Hawke’s daughter, Maya Hawke, are not the kind of people who make art to get something back.
“If you’re looking for the arts to give back to you you’re going to be disappointed,” he said. “It’s one of those things where no matter how much you get you’re going to want more. But if you think about what you can give it’s more fun and becomes more easy.”
The 32nd annual Virginia Film Festival, a program of the University of Virginia, will wrap up its four-day run Sunday.
