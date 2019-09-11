Leighton Hughes Justice, a former Waynesboro businessman, is facing an additional 10 felony counts involving the sexual abuse of a child.
Justice, 46, was indicted July 8 by a Waynesboro grand jury on 10 felony counts of sodomy against a child and 10 charges involving sexual contact with a child between the ages of 13 and 17. On Monday, a grand jury returned a new indictment, handing down 10 new counts of aggravated sexual battery.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 25 in Waynesboro Circuit Court on all 30 charges. A Dec. 17 trial date has been set in the case.
Previously, Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said Justice was charged by Waynesboro police on May 12 with five felony counts of aggravated sexual battery of a minor stemming from acts allegedly starting in 2014 and continuing for some time. The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office dropped the earlier charges as a result of the direct indictment on the new counts.
If convicted, Justice could spend up to 20 years in prison on each count.
Justice, who turned himself in at the Waynesboro Police Department following his arrest in May, was taken to Middle River Regional Jail in Verona, where he was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond at that time. Following his July indictment, he was rearrested.
At that time, Judge Paul Dryer set conditions for Justice’s release from jail while awaiting trial, including obtaining a $10,000 secured bond and a requirement that he undergo pretrial supervision and adhere to the terms of any substance abuse testing that might be required, that he live with his mother in Altavista and that he have no contact with the alleged victim.
Online records, however, indicate that as of Wednesday he was being held at Middle River.
Justice, along with two other men, opened The Fishin’ Pig in Waynesboro, the restaurant’s first franchise, on April 25, 2017. The original The Fishin’ Pig is in Farmville.
The restaurant issued a statement at the time of the initial arrest in May saying the business would cut ties with Justice.
