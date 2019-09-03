The credit card fraud case against former Supervisor Terry Kelley Jr. is scheduled for Thursday in Augusta County Circuit Court.
Kelley faces 22 counts related to credit card theft, fraud and forgery following an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the misuse of a county fire department fleet fuel credit card. He was indicted by an Augusta County grand jury on Dec. 20.
On Oct. 31, the sheriff’s office was made aware of the misuse of the credit card assigned to Augusta County Fire Department Company 10 in Staunton for an antique 1941 Fire Engine, according to Sheriff Donald Smith. The vehicle was a display truck that had been out of service and in a repair shop since September 2017.
Kelley, 55, of Verona, was a volunteer at the fire station. He resigned from the Augusta County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 26 after Staunton Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeff Gaines was appointed as a special prosecutor to look into the allegations.
Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said Monday that Gaines will prosecute the case at trial, which is scheduled to last one day. Kelley is being represented by Staunton attorney Dana Cormier.
Kelley was indicted on 20 counts of credit card forgery, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum of 10 years in prison; and one count of credit card fraud of more than $200, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum five-year sentence. The most serious charge is one of illegally obtaining a credit card, which carries a maximum prison term of 20 years upon conviction.
On Dec. 18, supervisors filled Kelley’s vacancy on the board representing the Beverley Manor Magisterial District with G.L. “Butch” Wells. Wells, running as a Republican, is unopposed on the Nov. 5 ballot to fill out the remaining two years of the term.
The investigation was triggered after an Oct. 29 purchase in Florida was flagged, according to a previous sheriff’s office statement.
During a December press conference, Smith said that the gas card was being used without permission at local gas stations regularly since fall 2017.
After an investigation, police said about $4,000 was charged to the fleet fuel card between fall 2017 and October in 149 unauthorized transactions. Almost all the gas purchases were in Augusta County and Staunton, according to investigators.
Investigators say they went to several gas stations and watched video footage of the person using the credit card.
The sheriff said Kelley was using the Company 10 card for fuel purchases for his own vehicles.
Kelley was released on bond after his arrest while awaiting trial.
