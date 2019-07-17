A former office manager of the Wildlife Center of Virginia, indicted on three new counts of embezzling, is scheduled for trial next month in Waynesboro Circuit Court.
On Oct. 24, Waynesboro Police Department arrested Agnes Elizabeth Brooks, 47, of Stuarts Draft, on embezzlement following an investigation that began Aug. 23, when police were notified by the Wildlife Center of suspicious business account transactions by Brooks.
Initially indicted March 11 on one count of embezzlement in a dollar amount of $200 or more, she was indicted on three additional counts July 8.
Although a trial date is set for Aug. 7, Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said Wednesday that a plea in the case is expected.
A police investigation revealed that Brooks used the business account for personal purchases totaling $5,006, Ledbetter said.
“She would charge things to the Wildlife Center for her own personal use,” he said.
Prosecutors allege the embezzlement occurred during a period from at least January 2016 to April 2018.
An embezzlement conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence, but sentencing guidelines in this case for someone with no previous convictions call for probation, Ledbetter said.
Often, in similar cases, a defendant is required to pay restitution to the victim of the theft, with a condition that regular payments be made until the debt is repaid as part of the terms of probation.
Still, Ledbetter said, embezzlement is a serious charge in that someone violates the position of trust they had been given. Also, he said, the amount embezzled in this case shouldn’t be considered inconsequential.
“That’s still a pretty significant amount for a not-for-profit like the Wildlife Center,” Ledbetter said.