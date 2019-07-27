FISHERSVILLE — A rodeo, a bigfoot conference, the Augusta County Fair, monster trucks and the Augusta Bridal Expo — what do they have in common? They’re all events hosted at the Augusta Expo Event Center in Fishersville.
The event center, with a rich history and reputation for hosting a variety of events, celebrated its 50th anniversary this week.
Augusta Expo, 277 Expo Road in Fishersville, was founded on July 22, 1969. It was developed thanks to a group of business leaders, farmers and the local Ruritan Club members. The Augusta Agricultural-Industrial Exposition was established and the 225-acre Yost Miller Farm was purchased that year.
Expo is a nonprofit, member-based organization. Their mission is to be the premier entertainment center in the region and provide memorable experiences for the community.
“Our philosophy is the center is here for the community,” Judith Cariker, president of the board of directors, said. “An event center is a unique animal as opposed to other businesses. You’re dependent on promoters who want to come here. The emotional part of it is, yes, we’re very appreciative of those event promoters and people who use the center.”
Throughout the 50 years, a variety of events have been held at Expo. Big names made an appearance at the venue. A few highlights include: the Budweiser Clydesdales in 1977, Paul Harvey and Ronald Reagan ‘Wake up America’ rallies, Billy Graham Crusade in 1984, Conway Twitty concert in 1980 and Mitt Romney campaign rally in 2012.
Larry Wills, of Weyers Cave, was president from 1977-1978. He recalls the Expo, struggling at the time, bringing in the big country names.
“When I was president we were dealing with a financial situation that was not good,” he said. “It’s not a lot of good memories, but it was a matter of doing what needs to be done. Some of the favorite memories I have is bringing people in for the big name concerts that we had at the time. I am very pleased to see where Expo is at this point and to see where they’ve gotten.”
Many events hosted at the Expo have become a tradition. The Augusta County Fair has been held at Augusta Expo for about 20 years. Other longstanding partners —most more than 25 years — include: the Western Virginia Sports Show, Shenandoah Antique Expo, Performance Motorsports Monster Truck Show, C & E Gun Shows, Virginia Farm Show, Skyline Kennel Club Dog Show and more.
“The location is so great,” Ellen Shaver Shank, executive director with the Augusta County Fair, said. “It’s just off [Interstates] 81 and 64. It’s kind of a central for all of the county.”
Diehl Wilson, of Performance Motorsports, said they’ve hosted many events at Expo — one being the monster truck event.
“We come to the venue because it’s a good cause, we like the place,” he said. “It’s a good outdoor venue. Everything we do there has been outside. We keep coming back because we feel that we’ve made the monster truck show an event. People know about it every year.”
Augusta Expo in present day is 152 acres. It’s gone though changes and upgrades throughout the years. In 1972, the largest building, Expo Hall, was completed at 21,600 square feet. In 1979, The Dick Coffey Pavilion was built and named in honor Richard L. Coffey through a donation by 4-H clubs in Augusta County. Behind the pavilion, a sheep barn and show barn were added in the 1980s. The track was moved to its current location and made into a double pulling track in 1982.
Expo Hall had additions including the Beam Annex, built in 1991 and named after George Beam, an original incorporator. An addition and multipurpose building were added on in the 2000s.
“We want people to utilize the center,” Cariker said. “We can do small events like family reunions. We can take groups from 30 to 3,000 depending on what the needs are.”
New this year in 2019, Augusta Expo held their first Expo Bridal Show, Indoor Beach Music Dance Party, Beatles Tribute Band, Country Music Festival and Jeep Runs and Black Patch Truck Mania. Also this year, Tuesdays have turned into salsa dance lessons.
“We’re trying to be very diverse with things for the community,” Cariker said. “We’re trying to grow the agriculture side of Expo with animal sales and animal shows. We have concerts and of course we do private events too. We’re trying to put increased emphasis on family events.”
For the future, Augusta Expo plans to still be a vital part to the community. Under Manager Gammon Cross, they’ve already began to bring new events to Expo with a focus on agricultural, animal and family events. They held a community focus group which provided some new insights and ideas, many of which they are currently implementing.
For people to get involved, they can become a member, sponsor an event, have an event at Expo and attend events.