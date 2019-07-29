With the dog days of summer upon us, the fall campaign season is ready to heat up, including the race for Augusta County clerk of court.
This week’s Augusta County Fair, which starts Tuesday, will give candidates for clerk a chance to deliver their message in person to a large cross-section of voters walking the midway.
Four candidates are vying to replace Carol Brydge, who in February announced her early retirement as clerk of circuit court. Three independent candidates — Miles Bobbitt, Carolyn Bragg and Lauren Griffin — and Republican Steve Landes are on the ballot.
The winner of the special election, which will be held during the Nov. 5 general election, will fill out the remainder of Brydge’s eight-year term through 2023. As a special election, independent candidates for the office have until Aug. 16 to get on the ballot, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
While Bobbitt and Griffin are newcomers to seeking office, hitting the campaign trail is nothing new for Bragg and Landes. Bragg is in her second term representing the South River District on the Board of Supervisors and Landes is leaving the 25th House of Delegates District he has served since 1996.
The clerk’s office, which has an operating budget of about $7 million, is responsible for maintaining records kept by Augusta County Circuit Court. In addition, it is charged with preserving thousands of historical court records that date as far back as the mid-18th century, when Virginia was still a colony and Augusta County included territory that one day would become parts of seven states.
Miles Bobbitt
Bobbitt, a Greenville-area resident and executive director of the Valley Alcohol Safety Action Program, said he has been attending as many community functions as possible this summer, meeting with as many voters as possible. He’ll also be manning a booth at the fair in Fishersville this week.
“Just working hard, doing a lot of parades, lawn parties,” he said of his campaign so far. “It’s definitely a new experience for me. I’ve been going door to door, meeting a lot of nice people,” he said Monday, adding he has been getting “a lot of exercise” given Augusta County’s size.
Following the fair, he said his next big campaign event will be a fundraiser at Mill Street Grill in Staunton on Sept. 5.
Bobbitt, who lives on a small farm with his wife and two children, also has been campaigning on his experience, noting he has spent more than 20 years working in criminal justice in various capacities, including parole officer and victim advocacy positions. Among his priorities, he previously said, will be to advocate for the clerk’s office in the budgeting process every year.
A lifelong Augusta County resident, he graduated from Riverheads High School. He earned his undergraduate degree in criminal justice from Roanoke College and a master’s in public administration from James Madison University.
Carolyn Bragg
Bragg said fair week is among her favorite times of the year, campaign or not.
“I love the fair, that’s when I’m happiest, meeting and talking with people. It’s something I really, really enjoy,” she said.
As with the other candidates, her campaign has been relatively low key to this point. That, Bragg said, will change following the fair.
“I’ll be ready to hit the ground, [begin] really heavy campaigning,” she said.
Bragg, when announcing she would step down from the Board of Supervisors to seek the clerk’s job, touted the experience she gained as a supervisor in the planning and construction of a new facility to serve the Augusta County court system in Staunton is a “must have” for the clerk’s position.
Brydge, who has endorsed Bragg to replace her, has said she’s made an effort while a member of the county board to understand how the clerk’s office operates and its concerns, including a lack of state funding for unfilled staff positions.
Lauren Griffin
Griffin, a paralegal for the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, lives in Stuarts Draft with her husband and two daughters, ages 6 and 11. The 1996 Stuarts Draft High School graduate said the experience has been a family affair, as they have been getting the word out about her campaign at ice cream socials, monster truck shows and talking to voters around the county this summer.
“We attended all the carnivals and parades … the whole family did it,” said Griffin, who qualified for the ballot in June, having secured at least 125 signatures of registered voters to run as an independent. “The older one really enjoys door knocking,” she said of her daughter’s help.
Griffin, speaking last week, was already looking forward to this week’s fair. Her message to voters is that she is best qualified of the four candidates, she said, because she has the most-related experience to running circuit court having worked in the commonwealth’s attorney’s office for 15 years.
According to her campaign website, Griffin says she realized she wanted to pursue a career in the legal field after learning about office work and attending court while interning at the Office of the Public Defender. As a paralegal in the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, she works closely with the Victim Witness Assistance Program and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, according to the website.
“I feel good about [the campaign], I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” she said. “I feel like I have a lot to offer.”
Steve Landes
Landes, who threw his hat in the ring in March, became the Republican candidate when no one else came forward to seek the party’s nomination.
He would appear to have an edge when it comes to name recognition as a longtime delegate. Landes also has received the endorsements of several current and former lawmakers, including Dels. Richard “Dickie” Bell and Ronnie Campbell and Rep. Ben Cline, R-Rockbridge.
Attempts to reach Landes for comment Monday were unsuccessful.
The retiring legislator also leads the money race in the campaign, according to the latest election finance reports. The Virginia Public Access Project, which tracks campaign financing in commonwealth elections, shows that in reports filed with the Virginia Department of Elections through July 15 Landes had $23,917 on hand with a total of $39,696 in contributions since Jan. 1.
The last reporting period covered April 1 through June 30.
The lion’s share of Landes’ campaign contributions — $30,000 — have come from his previous election campaign committee, Landes for Delegate. Landes also contributed $3,000 to his campaign.
Mark Hall of Graham Packaging in Mount Sidney was listed as the single largest outside contributor, having donated $1,000 on May 9. The Bell for Delegate campaign also contributed $500.
Bobbitt’s campaign has raised $8,091, more than $6,000 from his family, and had $4,618 on hand as of June 30. Griffin reported no large contributions and had $337 on hand after $1,656 in expenses while Bragg had $7,327 in cash and in-kind contributions since Jan. 1, but $1,474 on hand as of June 30.
Bragg has contributed $6,488 to her own campaign and reported just one large contribution of $500 from Shenacres Holdings LLC, owner of Shenandoah Acres campground in Stuarts Draft.