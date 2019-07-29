A mother and grandmother of a 13-year-old girl were arrested for allegedly encouraging her to fight a teen in a Waynesboro alley on July 16. Police say the two women joined in on the fight after the young girl was struggling.
Martina Crawford, 31, the mother, and grandmother Grace Goodwin, 57, are facing multiple charges.
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, on July 16, a 16-year-old girl was walking in the alley between the Waynesboro Public Library and the Waynesboro YMCA.
Crawford and Goodwin brought the 13-year-old to confront the 16-year-old.
Capt. Kelly Walker, of the Waynesboro Police Department, didn’t know if there was an argument or connection between the two parties or not.
“I don’t know the back story,” he said.
The two adults directed the two teens to fight, police say.
“When the younger girl began to have the worst end of the fight, they actually intervened and laid hands on the kid themselves,” Walker said.
The incident was caught on video and reported to the Waynesboro police on July 18.
The two adults were charged with disorderly conduct, assault by mob and two counts each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Later, officers came back with probable cause to charge the two with felony child neglect.