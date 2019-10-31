Farming in the Valley has been rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 3.

The event will still be held at Creative Works Farm from noon to 5 p.m. The event was rescheduled because of a previous weather forecast that called for rain.

“We were looking at the weather reports last week, and it looked like it was supposed to rain all day Sunday,” said Kim Wilbur, Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce’s marketing and communications director. “A lot of our festival-goers park in the field, so we were worried about cars getting stuck, and kids in the rain and things like that.”

Children are invited to dress up in their costumes when they come to Farming in the Valley. Some vendors will be handing out candy.

“Due to the trick-or-treating getting postponed, we still want to incorporate letting the kids dress up and get candy,” Wilbur said.

Farming in the Valley aims to promote awareness of agriculture and its importance in Augusta County. The festival is family-friendly, focusing specially on getting children excited and informed about agriculture. Hay rides, pumpkin painting, tractor displays, bee keepers and more are scheduled as activities that combine both fun and education. Food trucks will also be present for food and refreshments.

“This Sunday looks to be gorgeous, so it’s going to be a fun time,” Wilbur said.

For more information: farminginthevalley.com.

