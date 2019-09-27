Fishburne Military School’s first new building in 20 years was officially celebrated by the community on Friday. After a ribbon cutting, FMS cadets offered tours of the new facility.
The Hitt-Millar Field House features a gym, weight room, archive room and more. Sporting games such as basketball and wrestling will be held inside. It will also provide space when the weather prohibits events from being held outside.
On Friday, cadets Joe Christian, of Staunton, and Kobe Parker, of California, gave a tour of the facility.
As an athlete, Christian was excited for the new facility. This is his first full year at FMS.
“Basketball season,” Christian said of what he’s most excited about. “I’m excited to see how this year goes.”
Parker looked forward to parents’ weekend and the military ball being held in the new building.
“I’m more excited for the events,” he said.
It’s Parker’s first year at FMS as well.
Only a number of cadets have gotten to see the full new building. On the tour, the two said the other cadets would see it soon.
The Hitt-Millar Field House was made possible by donations from 1953 Fishburne graduate Russell Hitt, who lives in Washington, D.C., and his son-in-law, Jim Millar. Millar and wife Tracy Millar’s son, James E. Millar, who graduated from Fishburne in 2007, and Hitt’s grandson, Gage Nash, who graduated Fishburne in 2012.
