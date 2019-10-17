WEYERS CAVE — It started out just like any other shift.
Augusta County EMT and firefighter Austin Arbaugh was preparing to give a patient oxygen in the back of an ambulance Sept. 22 when the left front tire blew on Interstate 81 sending the ambulance into a guardrail with Arbaugh flying around the back.
“The only thing I remember is that I was treating a patient in the back of the ambulance,” Arbaugh said. “I heard something loud, and I felt the ambulance rumbling. That was the last thing I remember.”
The 21-year-old fractured his jaw, five places in his spine and wrist, as well as suffering several facial fractures. Arbaugh was flown to UVa Medical Center in Charlottesville, where he spent two days in the ICU and two additional days at the hospital.
Arbaugh, who has spent a little more than a year employed with Augusta County Fire-Rescue assigned to stations in New Hope and Weyers Cave, is also a volunteer EMT for the Grottoes Rescue Squad.
Unable to do his job since the accident, Arbaugh said he’s eager to return to work. However, he does not know when he will be able to return.
So his fellow firefighters and EMT’s stepped up to help.
"Whether it was Austin or me or someone else in the same situation, it’s what the fire service does," said Lt. Brian Difalco. "We all watch out for each other."
On Thursday, members of the community as well as Augusta County Fire Rescue, Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Department, Augusta County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics local 4664 and Grottoes Rescue Squad came together to raise money to offset Arbaugh’s medical expenses. With chicken donations from Pilgrim’s and Perdue, members began to gather at Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Department around 4 a.m. with a chicken barbecue to benefit Arbaugh.
“Pretty much the day after Austin’s accident [volunteer captain Alan Wampler] got with us because they have the facility here with the pit,” DiFalco said. “We just want to be able to help him out. In fire service."
Arbaugh was able to briefly stop by the fundraiser, although he was not able to eat any of the 1,200 chicken halves prepared because of his jaw injury.
“I was a little shocked [when I arrived]," Arbaugh said. "I didn’t know anyone would do something like that for me. It was nice seeing everybody out there and everyone helping out — especially when everyone’s doing this for you."
All of the chicken was sold, with almost $6,000 raised for Arbaugh.
“I have no doubt if anyone else were in Austin’s situation, everyone else would have stepped up and done the same thing," DiFalco said. "It’s a big family."
