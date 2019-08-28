FMS 2019-2020 first formation

MICHELLE L. MITCHELLCadets present the colors during the first formation of the year at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Fishburne Military School is back in session and celebrated on Wednesday with their first formation and organization of the corps of cadets.

“It’s always exhilarating to begin a new school year and this year is no exception,” said Superintendent Capt. Mark Black.

The ceremony Wednesday announced the new Battalion Commander, Bryson Overton. Overton was presented his ceremonial sword by Black before issuing each company commander their company’s guidon, or ceremonial flag.

Overton is from Sanford, North Carolina. His brother and father are both Fishburne Military School alumni.

“To make this year great we must all stick together as a team — a bond of brothers,” Overton told the corps of cadets.

Black swore in the cadets for leadership positions and spoke to the corps of cadets. He encouraged them to be strong, courageous, committed to law, committed to academics and loyal to each other. Black told cadets to exhibit selfless service and integrity.

“This is your time,” Black said. “This is your year. Make the most of it. Fishburne Military School staff and faculty deeply desire for each and every one of you to be successful.”

A fifth-year cadet from Waynesboro was named the band commander.

“I’m excited that I’ve been given this opportunity,” Stacy Wood said. “I’ll do everything in my power to do my best. I’m excited to be doing this with all of my friends.”

